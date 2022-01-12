ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPu49P00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 829,106 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,507 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Washington-Arlington-Alexandria is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fairfax, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,532 infections in Fairfax, or 6,419 for every 100,000 people.

Though Fairfax City has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Washington metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 151 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Fairfax, compared to 148 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fairfax City, VA 6,419 1,532 151 36
2 Manassas Park City, VA 8,092 1,329 97 16
3 Falls Church City, VA 8,317 1,170 100 14
4 Calvert County, MD 9,112 8,299 117 107
5 Rappahannock County, VA 10,297 755 95 7
6 Fairfax County, VA 11,202 128,094 106 1,210
7 Montgomery County, MD 11,640 121,074 171 1,777
8 Arlington County, VA 12,373 28,681 122 283
9 Loudoun County, VA 12,799 49,295 82 314
10 Charles County, MD 13,526 21,326 176 277
11 Alexandria City, VA 13,688 21,422 103 161
12 Clarke County, VA 13,721 1,971 230 33
13 Frederick County, MD 13,961 34,689 170 423
14 Fauquier County, VA 14,145 9,776 137 95
15 Fredericksburg City, VA 14,201 4,043 95 27
16 Prince George's County, MD 15,352 139,116 198 1,797
17 Spotsylvania County, VA 15,353 20,176 144 189
18 Stafford County, VA 15,450 22,250 83 119
19 District of Columbia District, DC 15,794 108,112 179 1,225
20 Prince William County, VA 16,071 73,405 135 616
21 Manassas City, VA 16,485 6,834 137 57
22 Warren County, VA 17,047 6,725 274 108
23 Culpeper County, VA 17,134 8,644 190 96
24 Jefferson County, WV 18,491 10,388 176 99

Comments / 0

