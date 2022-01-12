This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 829,106 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,507 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Washington-Arlington-Alexandria is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fairfax, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,532 infections in Fairfax, or 6,419 for every 100,000 people.

Though Fairfax City has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Washington metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 151 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Fairfax, compared to 148 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

