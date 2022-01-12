This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,041,995 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,029 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Heard County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,702 infections in Heard County, or 14,576 for every 100,000 people.

Though Heard County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Atlanta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 368 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Heard County, above the 226 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).