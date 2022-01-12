ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPu3Gg00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,041,995 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,029 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Heard County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,702 infections in Heard County, or 14,576 for every 100,000 people.

Though Heard County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Atlanta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 368 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Heard County, above the 226 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Heard County, GA 14,576 1,702 368 43
2 Haralson County, GA 14,788 4,282 456 132
3 DeKalb County, GA 15,293 113,655 190 1,413
4 Fayette County, GA 15,336 17,079 228 254
5 Rockdale County, GA 16,581 14,759 298 265
6 Carroll County, GA 16,624 19,287 321 373
7 Fulton County, GA 16,740 171,062 186 1,896
8 Meriwether County, GA 16,843 3,556 573 121
9 Clayton County, GA 17,802 49,609 287 800
10 Gwinnett County, GA 17,918 161,671 175 1,583
11 Jasper County, GA 18,057 2,489 443 61
12 Cobb County, GA 18,398 137,074 197 1,470
13 Forsyth County, GA 18,646 40,999 140 307
14 Coweta County, GA 18,681 26,250 288 404
15 Newton County, GA 18,918 20,147 352 375
16 Spalding County, GA 19,696 12,747 527 341
17 Walton County, GA 19,731 17,784 404 364
18 Douglas County, GA 19,910 28,240 221 314
19 Paulding County, GA 19,968 31,118 228 355
20 Morgan County, GA 20,132 3,671 285 52
21 Pickens County, GA 20,709 6,385 409 126
22 Cherokee County, GA 20,972 50,734 205 497
23 Lamar County, GA 21,304 3,944 546 101
24 Henry County, GA 21,519 47,623 243 538
25 Barrow County, GA 22,408 17,229 269 207
26 Dawson County, GA 22,790 5,438 335 80
27 Butts County, GA 22,838 5,424 526 125
28 Bartow County, GA 22,925 23,755 363 376
29 Pike County, GA 23,681 4,282 409 74

