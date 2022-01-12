ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

This Is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPu2Nx00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 491,636 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,879 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mecklenburg County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 195,791 infections in Mecklenburg County, or 18,570 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Mecklenburg County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlotte metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 126 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Mecklenburg County, below the 189 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Mecklenburg County, NC 18,570 195,791 126 1,333
2 Union County, NC 19,364 43,897 174 394
3 Cabarrus County, NC 19,943 40,174 189 381
4 Iredell County, NC 20,477 35,328 209 361
5 Lancaster County, SC 20,543 18,395 279 250
6 York County, SC 21,188 54,802 212 548
7 Rowan County, NC 21,673 30,257 358 500
8 Lincoln County, NC 21,920 17,852 150 122
9 Gaston County, NC 22,069 47,798 303 657
10 Chester County, SC 22,712 7,342 384 124

