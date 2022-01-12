This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,334,713 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,397 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hunt County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,293 infections in Hunt County, or 13,340 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hunt County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dallas metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 346 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hunt County, above the 222 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

