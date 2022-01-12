ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPu1VE00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,334,713 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,397 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hunt County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,293 infections in Hunt County, or 13,340 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hunt County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dallas metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 346 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hunt County, above the 222 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hunt County, TX 13,340 12,293 346 319
2 Denton County, TX 15,710 126,785 136 1,094
3 Collin County, TX 16,146 152,472 129 1,222
4 Dallas County, TX 18,007 465,748 224 5,799
5 Somervell County, TX 18,049 1,578 297 26
6 Hood County, TX 18,525 10,541 381 217
7 Wise County, TX 19,405 12,543 336 217
8 Johnson County, TX 19,739 32,269 368 602
9 Tarrant County, TX 20,265 409,340 250 5,057
10 Parker County, TX 20,721 26,896 278 361
11 Rockwall County, TX 20,943 19,611 246 230
12 Ellis County, TX 22,398 37,817 293 494
13 Kaufman County, TX 22,555 26,820 383 455

