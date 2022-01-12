This Is the County in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 370,667 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,046 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Columbus, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Delaware County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,413 infections in Delaware County, or 16,960 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Delaware County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 101 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Delaware County, below the 169 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

