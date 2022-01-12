ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPtzu000 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 386,838 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,270 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brown County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,057 infections in Brown County, or 13,682 for every 100,000 people.

Though Brown County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Indianapolis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 339 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Brown County, above the 259 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Brown County, IN 13,682 2,057 339 51
2 Morgan County, IN 17,593 12,267 311 217
3 Boone County, IN 18,182 11,695 205 132
4 Marion County, IN 18,674 176,376 255 2,408
5 Hendricks County, IN 19,183 30,873 270 434
6 Madison County, IN 19,412 25,139 392 508
7 Putnam County, IN 19,444 7,303 245 92
8 Hamilton County, IN 19,740 62,396 164 518
9 Johnson County, IN 21,588 32,719 329 498
10 Hancock County, IN 21,665 15,995 272 201
11 Shelby County, IN 22,564 10,018 327 145

