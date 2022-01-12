ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPty1H00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 240,239 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,951 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Virginia Beach metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Williamsburg, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,375 infections in Williamsburg, or 9,298 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Williamsburg City have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Virginia Beach metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 88 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Williamsburg, below the 169 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Williamsburg City, VA 9,298 1,375 88 13
2 York County, VA 10,172 6,875 129 87
3 Gates County, NC 11,208 1,296 156 18
4 Mathews County, VA 12,210 1,074 273 24
5 Norfolk City, VA 12,334 30,292 151 370
6 James City County, VA 12,701 9,418 135 100
7 Gloucester County, VA 13,094 4,866 223 83
8 Poquoson City, VA 13,323 1,604 191 23
9 Currituck County, NC 13,347 3,443 112 29
10 Hampton City, VA 14,148 19,182 190 257
11 Newport News City, VA 14,214 25,606 178 320
12 Virginia Beach City, VA 14,267 64,221 134 603
13 Isle of Wight County, VA 14,948 5,437 256 93
14 Chesapeake City, VA 15,192 36,130 161 382
15 Suffolk City, VA 15,260 13,606 289 258
16 Portsmouth City, VA 16,592 15,814 269 256

