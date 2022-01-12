ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPtx8Y00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 171,087 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,699 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Knoxville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Knox County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 87,981 infections in Knox County, or 19,286 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Knox County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Knoxville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 236 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Knox County, below the 270 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Knox County, TN 19,286 87,981 236 1,076
2 Morgan County, TN 19,342 4,177 264 57
3 Union County, TN 19,390 3,741 332 64
4 Anderson County, TN 19,422 14,717 352 267
5 Loudon County, TN 19,547 10,088 285 147
6 Blount County, TN 20,505 26,337 255 328
7 Campbell County, TN 20,616 8,182 325 129
8 Roane County, TN 20,729 10,965 348 184
9 Grainger County, TN 21,288 4,899 395 91

These Are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin […]
