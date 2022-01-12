This Is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 171,087 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,699 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Knoxville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Knox County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 87,981 infections in Knox County, or 19,286 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Knox County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Knoxville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 236 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Knox County, below the 270 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

