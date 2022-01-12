This Is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 266,021 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,764 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Memphis than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tate County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,329 infections in Tate County, or 18,703 for every 100,000 people.

Though Tate County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Memphis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 425 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Tate County, above the 299 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).