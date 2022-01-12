ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPtvN600 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 990,600 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,321 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cecil County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,545 infections in Cecil County, or 11,262 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Cecil County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Philadelphia metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 206 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cecil County, below the 253 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cecil County, MD 11,262 11,545 206 211
2 Chester County, PA 13,946 72,122 190 983
3 Montgomery County, PA 14,570 119,662 245 2,016
4 Delaware County, PA 15,568 87,730 283 1,597
5 Bucks County, PA 15,712 98,415 251 1,574
6 Philadelphia County, PA 15,816 249,183 273 4,304
7 Salem County, NJ 17,464 11,061 344 218
8 Burlington County, NJ 17,621 78,653 229 1,024
9 Gloucester County, NJ 18,639 54,211 273 794
10 Camden County, NJ 18,957 96,181 303 1,537
11 New Castle County, DE 20,146 111,837 200 1,112

