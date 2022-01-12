ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

This Is the County in the Richmond, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPtuUN00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Richmond metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 192,540 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,024 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Richmond is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Richmond metro area comprises 17 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Goochland County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,769 infections in Goochland County, or 12,317 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Goochland County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Richmond metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 156 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Goochland County, below the 205 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Richmond metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Goochland County, VA 12,317 2,769 156 35
2 Powhatan County, VA 12,536 3,582 108 31
3 Charles City County, VA 12,580 880 315 22
4 Dinwiddie County, VA 13,908 3,937 219 62
5 Henrico County, VA 14,280 46,502 230 750
6 Amelia County, VA 14,315 1,840 342 44
7 Richmond City, VA 14,505 32,460 175 391
8 Hanover County, VA 14,914 15,578 199 208
9 New Kent County, VA 14,993 3,164 133 28
10 Chesterfield County, VA 15,354 52,119 179 609
11 Sussex County, VA 15,602 1,792 270 31
12 Prince George County, VA 15,836 6,001 140 53
13 King William County, VA 16,221 2,676 164 27
14 Caroline County, VA 17,112 5,165 192 58
15 Colonial Heights City, VA 19,121 3,364 404 71
16 Petersburg City, VA 19,515 6,211 342 109
17 Hopewell City, VA 20,082 4,500 437 98

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Coronavirus
Richmond, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Prince George#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

89K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy