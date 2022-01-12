ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPttbe00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 666,703 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,741 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Ramsey County in Minnesota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 88,614 infections in Ramsey County, or 16,365 for every 100,000 people.

Though Ramsey County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Minneapolis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 212 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Ramsey County, above the 181 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Ramsey County, MN 16,365 88,614 212 1,149
2 Hennepin County, MN 17,422 215,242 180 2,223
3 Le Sueur County, MN 18,400 5,149 154 43
4 Washington County, MN 18,872 47,807 164 416
5 Sibley County, MN 18,924 2,822 141 21
6 Dakota County, MN 19,029 79,580 161 673
7 Carver County, MN 19,351 19,431 92 92
8 Chisago County, MN 20,465 11,200 188 103
9 Isanti County, MN 20,478 7,981 262 102
10 Scott County, MN 21,084 30,229 151 217
11 Pierce County, WI 21,179 8,811 151 63
12 Anoka County, MN 21,423 74,431 197 686
13 St. Croix County, WI 21,488 18,892 134 118
14 Wright County, MN 22,069 29,295 197 262
15 Sherburne County, MN 22,866 21,318 168 157
16 Mille Lacs County, MN 22,936 5,901 377 97

