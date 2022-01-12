ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPtsiv00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 499,513 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,804 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in St. Louis, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Louis, an independent city in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 43,362 infections in St. Louis, or 13,931 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Louis City have the lowest per capita infection rate in the St. Louis metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 210 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Louis, below the 244 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Louis City, MO 13,931 43,362 210 653
2 St. Louis County, MO 17,081 170,590 278 2,780
3 Franklin County, MO 17,683 18,175 270 277
4 St. Clair County, IL 18,290 48,188 246 649
5 St. Charles County, MO 18,499 72,142 195 760
6 Jefferson County, MO 18,724 41,811 210 470
7 Warren County, MO 18,757 6,360 230 78
8 Bond County, IL 19,477 3,255 168 28
9 Madison County, IL 19,880 52,814 248 658
10 Macoupin County, IL 19,965 9,128 269 123
11 Monroe County, IL 20,436 6,935 321 109
12 Jersey County, IL 21,057 4,647 258 57
13 Lincoln County, MO 21,568 11,984 182 101
14 Calhoun County, IL 22,664 1,101 82 4
15 Clinton County, IL 23,974 9,021 287 108

