Cincinnati, OH

This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPtqxT00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 393,772 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,156 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Cincinnati, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Franklin County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,430 infections in Franklin County, or 15,016 for every 100,000 people.

Though Franklin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cincinnati metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 210 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Franklin County, compared to 211 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Franklin County, IN 15,016 3,430 210 48
2 Pendleton County, KY 17,314 2,514 207 30
3 Hamilton County, OH 17,441 141,626 204 1,653
4 Campbell County, KY 17,478 16,126 133 123
5 Ohio County, IN 17,666 1,040 255 15
6 Butler County, OH 17,829 67,445 237 897
7 Gallatin County, KY 18,201 1,584 506 44
8 Bracken County, KY 18,336 1,523 265 22
9 Clermont County, OH 18,382 37,355 202 410
10 Kenton County, KY 18,476 30,427 196 322
11 Mason County, KY 18,685 3,205 484 83
12 Warren County, OH 18,869 42,750 200 453
13 Brown County, OH 19,130 8,356 307 134
14 Boone County, KY 20,256 26,149 181 234
15 Dearborn County, IN 20,690 10,242 218 108

