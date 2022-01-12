ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPtnYW00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 409,728 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,979 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cheatham County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,957 infections in Cheatham County, or 19,928 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Cheatham County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Nashville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 230 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cheatham County, below the 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cheatham County, TN 19,928 7,957 230 92
2 Hickman County, TN 20,767 5,125 373 92
3 Davidson County, TN 20,929 143,158 202 1,385
4 Williamson County, TN 21,201 46,356 148 323
5 Cannon County, TN 21,694 3,032 358 50
6 Sumner County, TN 22,012 39,506 325 584
7 Dickson County, TN 22,309 11,598 400 208
8 Robertson County, TN 22,805 15,814 337 234
9 Rutherford County, TN 23,026 70,719 239 735
10 Smith County, TN 23,188 4,512 334 65
11 Wilson County, TN 23,380 31,016 308 408
12 Maury County, TN 23,924 21,478 302 271
13 Macon County, TN 25,827 6,066 502 118
14 Trousdale County, TN 35,423 3,391 376 36

