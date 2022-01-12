ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

This Is the County in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPtkuL00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 374,015 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,754 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Kansas City, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Platte County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,685 infections in Platte County, or 7,776 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Platte County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Kansas City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 79 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Platte County, below the 210 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kansas City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Platte County, MO 7,776 7,685 79 78
2 Clay County, MO 8,356 19,984 117 281
3 Caldwell County, MO 15,350 1,389 298 27
4 Leavenworth County, KS 16,139 12,918 171 137
5 Miami County, KS 16,983 5,626 208 69
6 Johnson County, KS 17,061 99,894 166 971
7 Ray County, MO 17,214 3,929 307 70
8 Bates County, MO 17,491 2,864 397 65
9 Cass County, MO 18,043 18,526 225 231
10 Clinton County, MO 18,149 3,716 488 100
11 Lafayette County, MO 18,635 6,073 292 95
12 Wyandotte County, KS 20,654 33,944 227 373
13 Linn County, KS 21,100 2,033 218 21
14 Jackson County, MO 22,461 155,434 276 1,912

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Kansas City, MO
Coronavirus
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin […]
FRANKLIN, TN
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

89K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy