This Is the County in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 374,015 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,754 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Kansas City, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Platte County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,685 infections in Platte County, or 7,776 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Platte County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Kansas City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 79 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Platte County, below the 210 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kansas City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

