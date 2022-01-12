ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 investigation: Rep. Jim Jordan said he has nothing to hide. Why won't he testify?

By Paul Brandus
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8831_0djPtj1c00
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Jan. 6 hearing on May 19, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP

Let’s say there was a Democrat who lost a presidential election but couldn’t admit it. He/she – with a well-known history for incendiary rhetoric – whipped hardcore supporters into a frenzy, telling them to march on the U.S. Capitol to " fight like hell” to “stop the steal ."

And those rampaging Democrats did as they were urged, some viciously attacking and wounding law enforcement officers, forcing their way into the building and hunting for lawmakers – possibly to hang them by a makeshift gallows they had erected outside .

I’m pretty sure that Republicans would be outraged at this unprecedented attack on American democracy. They’d launch a full investigation, and demand that the American people learn the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Opinions in your inbox : Get a digest of our takes on current events every day

Republicans don't want to investigate

We know this, because that’s what they did after the 2012 terror attack on a U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya – an attack that left four Americans dead . It occurred on President Barack Obama’s watch, and Republicans saw a chance to go after not just him but someone they probably hated even more: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Republicans spent years burning through millions of taxpayer dollars and holding endless hearings – at one point forcing Clinton to testify for 11 hours – before producing an 800-page nothingburger of a report .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAMaZ_0djPtj1c00
Protesters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jasper Colt and Hannah Gaber/USA TODAY

One of the key Republicans behind that circus was " Jacketless Jim " Jordan of Ohio, a member of the House Select Committee on Benghazi. You know Jordan. Zealous, intense, spits out words at a machine gun’s pace.

But when it comes to investigating a matter far more serious than Benghazi – the attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by a pro-Trump mob – Jordan wants nothing to do with it.

The man who wanted to investigate every alleged wrongdoing of the Obama and now Biden administrations says he won’t cooperate with the attack on our most cherished symbol of democracy and the wounding of some 140 police officers (wasn't President Donald Trump always saying he was a law-and-order guy?) because “the American people are tired of Democrats’ nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts ."

As Claude Rains said in “Casablanca,” I’m shocked, shocked to learn of this. Jordan after all, spent months insisting that " I got nothing to hide ."

Nothing to hide? Here’s a tip for you young journalists out there. Whenever a politician says “I've got nothing to hide,” start digging.

If there’s nothing to hide, then why not help the bipartisan House committee get to the bottom of Jan. 6?

Jordan says he spoke to Trump that day. The select committee is also seeking information about his communication with Trump's infamous "war room" at the Willard Hotel, which included Trump's legal team and various White House staffers.

Gov. Larry Hogan on Capitol riot: Federal government must earn back Americans' trust after January 6

Jordan drinks deeply from his well of hypocrisy. He says the Jan. 6 committee’s request for information is “ outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles, and would serve to further erode legislative norms." Besides, he adds, “I have no relevant information that would assist the Select Committee in advancing any legitimate legislative purpose.”

Perhaps most laughable of all is Jordan’s claim – all this blather was contained in a four-page letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the congressman who chairs the Jan. 6 committee – that its requests for information “would set a dangerous precedent for future Congresses.”

What really happened: We all saw the Capitol attack. Now many are 'denying the truth in front of their face.'

Dangerous precedent? Like the years-long partisan witch hunt over Benghazi that Jordan helped pursue with his single-minded intensity?

A witch hunt, by the way, could be back in town this time next year, if Republicans win the House. Mr. “I have nothing to hide” has already said that there should be an investigation into Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the government’s most prominent figure during the pandemic.

For an on-again, off-again zealot like Jordan, why not dig into Benghazi again while you’re at it?

Paul Brandus is the founder and White House bureau chief of West Wing Reports and a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors. His latest book is " Jackie: Her Transformation from First Lady to Jackie O." Follow him on Twitter: @WestWingReport

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 investigation: Rep. Jim Jordan said he has nothing to hide. Why won't he testify?

Comments / 40

racist hater
2d ago

Normally, all these Republicans wouldn't miss the chance to grandstand and spew their talking points, but for some reason, they are ducking instead. Maybe because they didn't realize that communications between the political class and the militias was a mistake. They won't be able to get away with their communications.

Reply(7)
12
Andy Parker
2d ago

Jim Jordan always looks and talks like he is stoned after drinking Trump's urine.

Reply(4)
18
LordHelpUs!
2d ago

The January 6th Committee interviewed Ray Epps and stated that he was not an FBI informant. So that conspiracy has been debunked.

Reply
2
Related
Cleveland.com

What is Jim Jordan trying to hide?

In a seemingly disingenuous rebuff to the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is playing politics with the oath he took to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States (”Jim Jordan won’t cooperate with January 6 investigative committee,” Jan. 10).
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Independent

Democrat uses Jim Jordan’s own words against him over 6 January interview refusal

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin has rejected his Republican colleague Jim Jordan’s reasons for not speaking to the Capitol riot committee – by quoting Jim Jordan.Mr Jordan, an Ohio representative and close ally of Donald Trump, announced on Monday that he is refusing to voluntarily answer the questions of the US House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.“The American people are tired of Democrats’ nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts,” the GOP congressman wrote in a long, contentious letter. “This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core constitutional principles and would serve to further erode...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Jan. 6 Committee Asks House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy To Testify

WASHINGTON ― The House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has asked Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ― who has acknowledged he was in contact with former President Donald Trump that day ― to provide details of those conversations and others with Trump’s top aides.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Jim Jordan wrote a damn novel telling the Jan. 6 committee to screw off

If, as they’re widely expected to do, Republicans manage to wrest majority control of Congress from the pliant, unresponsive hands of the Democrats, there’s a not insignificant chance that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan — he of “credibly accused of ignoring a prolific sex abuse scandal” fame — will become the next speaker of the House. Given that likelihood, you almost have to respect the transparent chutzpah on display in his just-released letter to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claude Rains
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Democrats#Republicans#Americans#State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced Sunday that he was refusing to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, joining a growing list of allies of former President Donald Trump who have adopted a hostile stance toward the panel’s questions.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
abc17news.com

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won’t meet with January 6 committee

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn’t plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan — a top congressional ally of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Rep. Brenda Lawrence becomes the 25TH Democrat to join the exodus from Congress ahead of 2022 midterms: Pelosi's hope of keeping the House dwindles further with Republicans heading for a midterm bloodbath

Yet another House Democrat announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections – making 25 total House Democrats leaving the House at the end of their term. Representative Brenda Lawrence, 67, tweeted: 'After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I'm announcing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

January 6 committee is considering televised prime time 'Watergate-style' hearings to make it a 'daily spectacle' and wants to speak to Mike Pence directly

Democrats are ramping up their probe of the January 6th insurrection ahead of Thursday's one-year anniversary, considering 'Watergate-style' prime-time hearings with a bold-faced witness wish list that includes Mike Pence and Sean Hannity. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a day-long slate of events planned for the one-year anniversary of the MAGA...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

350K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy