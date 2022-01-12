ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland brings in $3.2 million in first month of sports betting

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PW1p2_0djPti8t00

Maryland casinos kicked off retail sports betting in December 2021 with nearly $16.5 million in total wagers after a mid-month launch.

The MD retail sportsbooks kept 19.2% of those wagers (“hold“), or about $3.2 million. Maryland bettors, meanwhile, maintained the remaining $13.4 million as players’ win.

On Monday Maryland Lottery and Gaming released the first batch of sports betting revenue numbers for the state. And there was a lot of reason for optimism.

With the December 2021 sports betting, Maryland will collect nearly $470,000 in taxes. It’ll go to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education.

The MD sports betting market officially kicked off on Dec. 9 when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan placed the first wager at MGM National Harbor. The Oxon Hill casino, which is located just outside of Washington, DC, offers the BetMGM Sportsbook experience at the BetMGM Sports Book & Lounge.

The following day, Dec. 10, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore then took its first wager. The Baltimore casino partnered with Caesars Sportsbook. for its operations.

However, Live! Casino & Hotel (teamed with FanDuel Sportsbook), which also launched on Dec. 10, took the top spot with more than $7.1 million in total wagers. The Hanover-based casino was also one of the top properties for Maryland casino revenue for December 2021.

Here’s the full breakdown of December 2021 sports betting in MD:

HandlePrized PaidHold %Promotion PlayOther DeductionsTaxable WinTaxes

Live! Casino & Hotel$7,102,945$5,729,81619.3%$0$17,760$1,355,369$203,305

MGM National Harbor$5,988,942$4,998,46316.5%$0$15,277$975,203$146,280

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore$2,587,324$2,045,83820.9%$0$6,130$535,356$80,303

Ocean Downs$554,218$384,90630.5%$0$1,376$167,936$25,190

Hollywood Casino Perryville$319,001$223,40730.0%$0$798$94,796$14,219

TOTALS$16,552,430$13,382,43019.2%$0$41,341$3,128,660$469,297

Those casinos’ sportsbooks were followed by Ocean Downs (TwinSpires) on Dec. 17 and Hollywood Casino Perryville (Barstool Sportsbook) on Dec. 23. Ocean Downs, the only other MD casino, has no immediate plans to offer sports wagering.

So, how does Maryland compare to other states with retail sports betting? New York had a massive launch over the weekend for online betting. But before then, the state offered only retail betting as Maryland does. Yet, despite New Yorkers’ obvious appetite for sports betting, Maryland needed just three weeks to tally the amount of wagering dollars that NY books took four months to collect.

But based on Maryland’s early success, much more money should be headed to the state’s coffers in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Attorney General Frosh Announces $1.85 Billion Settlement with Student Loan Servicer Navient

BALTIMORE, MD (January 13, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that Navient Corporation, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers, will provide relief totaling $1.85 billion to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive student loan servicing practices and abuses in originating predatory student loans.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Distribution of 20 Million N95 and KN95 Masks to Marylanders

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today visited the location of a new state-run COVID-19 testing site at UM Shore Regional Health in Easton and announced the locations for five additional hospital-based testing sites that will open by the end of next week. The governor also announced that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will begin distributing 20 million N95 and KN95 masks to Marylanders next week at no cost, through multiple channels, including local health departments, state-run testing and vaccination sites, and nursing homes.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert, St. Mary’s Farms featured on MPT Series Maryland Farms & Harvest next week

OWINGS MILLS, MD – OWINGS MILLS, MD –Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) popular original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its ninth season, will feature farms in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties and Baltimore City during a new episode airing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18. Viewers can watch on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
City
Oxon Hill, MD
City
Perryville, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Hotel Lodging Association Hosts 2022 Government Affairs Kickoff

Annapolis, Md. (January 11, 2022) –On January 6, 2022, members of the Maryland Hotel Lodging Association (MHLA) – including owners, managers, associates, and partners from Maryland’s statewide lodging industry – gathered virtually for the 2022 MHLA Government Affairs Kickoff. As the Maryland General Assembly prepares to open its 2022 session on January 12, MHLA briefed its members on the state of the industry as it continues to adjust to and recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and previewed the key issues the association’s Government Affairs Committee and lobbyists will be closely monitoring in Annapolis this year.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Bill Would Curb Hogan’s Use of Auto-Delete Messaging Apps

As states continue to grapple with the widespread use of messaging apps by government employees, one of the first proposed measures in Maryland’s 2022 General Assembly aims to prevent its governors from using apps that automatically delete messages. Last month, it was uncovered Gov. Larry Hogan regularly uses Wickr, an instant-messaging app some government agencies […] The post MD Bill Would Curb Hogan’s Use of Auto-Delete Messaging Apps appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Chesapeake Bay Commission Elects Maryland Senator Sarah Elfreth as 2022 Chair

ANNAPOLIS, MD (JANUARY 7, 2022) – Today, at the conclusion of their two-day meeting in Annapolis, the members of the Chesapeake Bay Commission (CBC) elected their officers for 2022, including naming Maryland Senator Sarah Elfreth, as Chair of the Commission. The CBC is a tri-state legislative body, with bipartisan membership from Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, that works to advance policy at all levels of government to restore and protect the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The CBC is the only legislative member of the Chesapeake Bay Program Partnership.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Gonzales Poll: At 74%, Hogan is most popular Governor over the past 60 years; Biden barely above water

By Patrick Gonzales It seems like only yesterday when Larry Hogan shocked the state with his upset win for governor in 2014. Seven years later, with 74% approval today, Hogan remains the most popular governor in Maryland over the past 60 years (at least). A quick stroll down memory lane with Gonzales Research and its […] The post Gonzales Poll: At 74%, Hogan is most popular Governor over the past 60 years; Biden barely above water appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Washington Dc#Maryland Lottery#Md#Blueprint#Future Fund#Mgm National Harbor#Caesars Sportsbook#Casino Hotel#Fanduel Sportsbook#Handleprized Paidhold#Ocean Downs
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Labor implores lawmakers to hold off on UI tax changes during ‘tenuous economic time’

With short-term solvency and an ongoing pandemic in play, the head of Maryland’s Department of Labor recommended lawmakers not make any tax policy changes to the state’s unemployment insurance system for at least another year. Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson went before the state Joint Unemployment Insurance Oversight Committee on Jan. 6 and discussed a range […] The post Maryland Department of Labor implores lawmakers to hold off on UI tax changes during ‘tenuous economic time’ appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

How the Smoking Rate in Maryland Compares to the Nation

Nearly half a million Americans annually die as a result of smoking, the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smoking. Smoking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat smoking-related […] The post How the Smoking Rate in Maryland Compares to the Nation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy