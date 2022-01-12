St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in Leonardtown vehicle theft

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two men pictured in a motor vehicle theft investigation.

On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 9:56 am at the Leonardtown Fastop, suspect #1 stole the victim’s 2006 Cadillac CTS when the victim went into the store. Suspect #2 drove the silver Ram pickup that both suspects arrived in. The stolen Cadillac and the Ram truck were last seen going north on Point Lookout Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Travis Wimberly at 301-475-4200, ext. 8086 or email travis.wimberly@stmarysmd.com. Case # 1308-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.