ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in Leonardtown vehicle theft

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HrL9_0djPthGA00

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two men pictured in a motor vehicle theft investigation.

On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 9:56 am at the Leonardtown Fastop, suspect #1 stole the victim’s 2006 Cadillac CTS when the victim went into the store. Suspect #2 drove the silver Ram pickup that both suspects arrived in. The stolen Cadillac and the Ram truck were last seen going north on Point Lookout Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Travis Wimberly at 301-475-4200, ext. 8086 or email travis.wimberly@stmarysmd.com. Case # 1308-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect arrested in killing of Danny Kelly Jr

UPDATE 1/14/2022: The Homicide Unit identified and arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Christmas Eve. The suspect is 25-year-old Markell Lewis of Clinton. He’s charged with the murder of 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton. Homicide Unit detectives today released surveillance video of the SUV being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in […] The post Suspect arrested in killing of Danny Kelly Jr appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Indian Head man arrested on drugs, gun charges; released on PR

On January 8 at 5:38 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Washington Avenue near Cecil Street in La Plata. Upon approaching the driver, officers detected the smell of marijuana. Further investigation showed the driver was in possession of marijuana and suspected fentanyl. Officers also found a loaded handgun in the car. The serial number on the gun had been tampered with. Rashad Isaiah Cobey, 21, of Indian Head, was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, use of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking, and other related charges.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lexington Park man arrested on 1st Degree Attempted Murder charges following barricade

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3:16 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. The investigation determined Frederick Lee Weems, age 42 of Lexington Park, forced entry to the victim’s residence and stabbed the victim multiple times, and fled the area on foot. The victim was flown to an area trauma center for treatment.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Woman who rammed Waldorf Taco Bell gets jail time; home detention

UPDATE January 14, 2022, LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Tanesha Renea Williams, 26, of Waldorf, to 40 years, 283 days, with all but 4 years and 100 days suspended. Williams will serve her time in jail for 18 months, followed by 2 years on home detention. Williams will then be on supervised probation for 5 years.
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Convicted Felon Receives Life Plus 45 Years in Retrial in Murder of Former Federal Protective Services Officer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that William McDonald, 41, of Glen Burnie was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 45 years for the first-degree felony murder of Benjamin Curtis, a former federal protective services officer, two counts of armed robbery, use of a handgun in a crime of violence and possession of a regulated firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf man dies in Sunday single-vehicle crash

On January 9, at 2:03 a.m., officers responded to the area of Acton Lane near Tawny Drive in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation showed the driver appeared to be traveling westbound on Acton Lane when the vehicle left the roadway just prior to Tawny Drive and overturned. The driver, Bruce Matthew Lyles, Jr., 36, of Waldorf, was ejected from the car and pronounced deceased on the scene.
WALDORF, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Sheriff S Office#Citizens
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy