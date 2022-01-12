ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

Police released surveillance video from Christmas Eve murder

By Prince George's County Police Department
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0Bee_0djPtfUi00

Homicide Unit detectives today released surveillance video of the SUV being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Christmas Eve. This video was recorded just seconds after an occupant in the SUV shot and fatally wounded 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton.

Kelly and his family were heading to a holiday dinner at the time. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The ATF Baltimore Field Division is offering an additional $5,000 reward as well.

On December 24, 2021, at approximately 4:40 pm, patrol officers were called to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road. They discovered Kelly unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed Kelly, his girlfriend, and his three children were heading northbound on St. Barnabas Road. The suspect vehicle pulled up next to Kelly’s pickup truck and an occupant opened fire. No one else in Kelly’s truck was injured. At this time, detectives continue to look into this incident as possible road rage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBIzu_0djPtfUi00

In the video, the suspect vehicle is seen on St. Barnabas Road shortly after the shooting. It stops momentarily at a red light before proceeding out of the camera’s view. The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a 2007-2009 model year dark blue GMC Envoy.

“Since this tragic shooting, investigators have not stopped in their efforts to find Mr. Kelly’s killer. We are determined to make an arrest and hold the suspect(s) accountable. We urge anyone in the community who recognizes this SUV, or may have information, to please come forward,” said Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case number 21-0059930.

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are urging anyone who has information on a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve in Temple Hills to please come forward. Investigators are working to determine who shot and killed 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton. He and his family were heading to a holiday dinner at the time of the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Uev3_0djPtfUi00
Pro boxer Danny Kelly Jr killed in possible Maryland road rage incident, police say. Credit: LatinboxSports

On December 24, 2021, at approximately 4:40 pm, patrol officers were called to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road. They discovered Kelly unresponsive in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed Kelly, his girlfriend, and his three children were heading northbound on St. Barnabas Road. Preliminarily, it appears the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to Kelly’s SUV and someone inside opened fire. No one else in Kelly’s SUV was injured. At this time, detectives are looking into whether this was possible road rage.Detectives are working on identifying the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends. He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday. St. Barnabas Road is a heavily-traveled roadway. If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us. You can stay anonymous. We are committed to providing answers to his family,” said Acting Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please call detectivesat 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case number 21-0059930.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect arrested in killing of Danny Kelly Jr

UPDATE 1/14/2022: The Homicide Unit identified and arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Christmas Eve. The suspect is 25-year-old Markell Lewis of Clinton. He’s charged with the murder of 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton. Homicide Unit detectives today released surveillance video of the SUV being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in […] The post Suspect arrested in killing of Danny Kelly Jr appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Victim identified in Lexington Park murder, suspect sought

January 13, 2022 UPDATE 1:50 pm: The deceased victim has been identified as Joseph James Oakes, age 19 of Lexington Park. UPDATE 1/13/2022 @6:00 am: On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21400 block of Pegg Road, in the area of Westbury Boulevard […] The post Victim identified in Lexington Park murder, suspect sought appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Hills, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police responding to a motor vehicle crash with reported shooting in Lexington Park

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.– The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Nixle Alert for everyone to avoid Pegg Road in Lexington Park at this time. SMCSO deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Westbury Blvd and Pegg Road in Lexington Park. Multiple units are on scene and in surrounding areas continuing […] The post Police responding to a motor vehicle crash with reported shooting in Lexington Park appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in Leonardtown vehicle theft

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two men pictured in a motor vehicle theft investigation. On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 9:56 am at the Leonardtown Fastop, suspect #1 stole the victim’s 2006 Cadillac CTS when the victim went into the store. Suspect #2 drove the silver Ram pickup that both suspects arrived in. The stolen Cadillac and the Ram truck were last seen going north on Point Lookout Road.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Indian Head man arrested on reckless endangerment charges, released on electronic monitoring

On January 6 at 9:10 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of someone firing a gun. A preliminary investigation revealed a male was in a car in the parking lot of a business when he fired several rounds from a handgun toward Crain Highway. No […] The post Indian Head man arrested on reckless endangerment charges, released on electronic monitoring appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Christmas Eve#Shooting#Suv#Gmc#The Major Crimes Division
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf man dies in Sunday single-vehicle crash

On January 9, at 2:03 a.m., officers responded to the area of Acton Lane near Tawny Drive in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation showed the driver appeared to be traveling westbound on Acton Lane when the vehicle left the roadway just prior to Tawny Drive and overturned. The driver, Bruce Matthew Lyles, Jr., 36, of Waldorf, was ejected from the car and pronounced deceased on the scene.
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy