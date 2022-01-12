ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hogan Announces $4.6 Billion Tax Relief Package

By Office of Governor Larry Hogan
 2 days ago
  • Largest Tax Relief Package In State History, Includes Eliminating 100% of State Retirement Taxes
  • Additional $650 Million in Tax Relief for Working Marylanders
  • More Jobs For Marylanders Act 3.0 to Extend Successful, Job Creating Program Through 2027

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the largest tax relief package in state history to deliver more than $4.6 billion in much-needed relief for hardworking Maryland families, small businesses, and retirees.

“Next to our health recovery from the worst pandemic in more than a century, nothing is more important than our continued economic recovery,” said Governor Hogan. “With all of the important announcements we are making today, we are continuing our focus on delivering exactly what we promised—real, long-term relief to hardworking Marylanders, small business, and retirees, creating more jobs and more opportunity in every corner of the state, and continuing to lead the nation in economic recovery so that our state comes back even stronger and better than ever before.”

Last fall, the governor announced a five-point framework for the record budget surplus, including increasing the Rainy Day Fund, major tax relief for retirees, direct tax relief for Marylanders, additional relief for underserved Marylanders, and enhancements for state employees.

Tax Relief For All Retirees. The Retirement Tax Reduction Act will eliminate 100% of state retirement taxes in Maryland, providing $4 billion in cumulative relief to deserving retirees. Tax relief is phased in over time using an income exclusion and begins in the tax year 2022. In past years, the governor has been successful in enacting retirement tax relief for law enforcement and first responders, as well as military veterans, but to date, the legislature has failed to act on broad-based relief for retirees.

Permanent Tax Relief For Working Families. The Working Marylanders Tax Relief Act will make permanent the enhanced earned income tax credit (EITC) in the RELIEF Act of 2021. The RELIEF Act increased the refundable EITC to 100% for workers without a qualifying child and 45% for other workers, but this relief is currently temporary. This bill would provide working families with another $650 million in cumulative tax relief. Small Business Fee Relief. The governor will also propose legislation to eliminate the filing fees for businesses that submit their annual report online with the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT), including the $300 annual filing fee for companies, LLCs, and other legal entities, and $100 for family farms. This would make Maryland the first state in the country to provide a zero-fee option for all businesses for this type of filing.

Expansion of Manufacturing Incentives. The More Jobs for Marylanders Act 3.0 extends the successful More Jobs for Marylanders program an additional five years, through 2027. The More Jobs for Marylanders program provides tax incentives to new and existing manufacturers that locate or expand in Maryland and create new manufacturing jobs and to non-manufacturers that locate or expand in Maryland Opportunity Zones.

Long-Term Economic Development. The Project Restore Act will codify and make permanent one of the state’s successful COVID-19 economic recovery initiatives, which provides financial assistance for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space. The governor recently announced the first tranche of Project Restore awards to businesses in 23 of the state’s 24 jurisdictions.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Hotel Lodging Association Hosts 2022 Government Affairs Kickoff

Annapolis, Md. (January 11, 2022) –On January 6, 2022, members of the Maryland Hotel Lodging Association (MHLA) – including owners, managers, associates, and partners from Maryland’s statewide lodging industry – gathered virtually for the 2022 MHLA Government Affairs Kickoff. As the Maryland General Assembly prepares to open its 2022 session on January 12, MHLA briefed its members on the state of the industry as it continues to adjust to and recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and previewed the key issues the association’s Government Affairs Committee and lobbyists will be closely monitoring in Annapolis this year.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan urges General Assembly to re-fund police, get tougher on crime

Maryland’s governor is doubling down on his tough stance on crime. Gov. Larry Hogan is expanding the Re-Fund The Police Initiative to a 3-year, $500 million programs that calls for increased support for law enforcement. The program would raise crime control efforts and provide more protection for victims around the state. “Even in the most […] The post Hogan urges General Assembly to re-fund police, get tougher on crime appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Labor implores lawmakers to hold off on UI tax changes during ‘tenuous economic time’

With short-term solvency and an ongoing pandemic in play, the head of Maryland’s Department of Labor recommended lawmakers not make any tax policy changes to the state’s unemployment insurance system for at least another year. Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson went before the state Joint Unemployment Insurance Oversight Committee on Jan. 6 and discussed a range […] The post Maryland Department of Labor implores lawmakers to hold off on UI tax changes during ‘tenuous economic time’ appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Attorney General Frosh Works to Stop International Scam Calls

BALTIMORE, MD (January 10, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to put in place measures that will help stem the tide of foreign-based illegal robocalls that attempt to scam Americans. “Americans are sick and tired of spoofed phone calls and illegal robocalls, of not being able […] The post Attorney General Frosh Works to Stop International Scam Calls appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

