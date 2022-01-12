ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Co Commissioners set date for public hearing on mask mandate

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
At the November 30, 2021, Charles County Commissioners meetings, the commissioners voted 5-0 to end the county mask mandate.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 15, 2022, it was postponed due to low COVID numbers in the county.

The meeting was then supposed to take place in early Janaury, however, between a rise in COVID cases and a snowstorm that knocked power out to tens of thousands in the SoMD region, the meeting was again postponed.

The new meeting has now been scheduled for Tuesday, Janaury 18, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. For more information on this public hearing, visit https://www.charlescountymd.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/8031/763#!/.

