Britain’s energy crisis has been exacerbated by the government dragging its feet on renewables, experts have told The Independent.Households are once again facing a rise in gas and electricity bills, with another increase in the price cap expected in spring – and suggestions this could rise by as much as 50 per cent to set limits just below £2,000. The energy crisis has been sparked by soaring gas prices, which are in turn fuelling a sharp rise in the cost of living.Economists and climate policy experts said the UK could have softened the blow of the crisis with a greater focus...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO