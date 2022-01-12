ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iwanami Hall, Pioneering Tokyo Art Cinema, to Close Following COVID Losses

By Patrick Frater
Cover picture for the articleIwanami Hall, an iconic art-house cinema in Tokyo, has announced that it will close permanently from the end of July. It blamed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 200-seater single screen venue in the Jimbocho district opened in 1968 as a general cultural facility and became a movie theater in...

Variety

Joan of Arc Story Brought to Life in $4 Million Animated Feature

Animation and CGI are powerful means of expanding the creative possibilities and global audience reach of documentary shows. French producer Program33 has proven this with its two feature-length animation docudramas – “The Last Stand” (2015), about the defeat of the Gauls by the Romans, and “Building Notre Dame” (2019), set in the Middle Ages. Both projects enjoyed a strong international response, in particular “Notre Dame,” with high ratings on PBS in the U.S., and good results in Canada, Germany and Belgium. In France it had 4 million viewers on its first showing and a further 10 million viewers from repeat screenings,...
theeastsiderla.com

Echo Park Film Center closes micro cinema and starts new era

Echo Park - The Echo Park Film Center - which features experimental and international films and also offers free and low-cost film classes - is closing its storefront theater on Alvarado Street after 20 years. Despite shutting its Echo Park home, the organization will continue the services and activities developed...
iheart.com

Mystic Luxury Cinemas Heads To Madison Arts Cinema

As your "At The Movies" guy for WTNH, I've seen my fair share of movies at both the Mistick Village theater (before AND after renovations), and the legendary Madison Arts Cinema, the latter run by theater maven Arnold Gorlick (formerly of the York Square Theater in New Haven). This is sure to be not only a spectacular rejuvenation - especially considering many believed the Madison theater to simply be kaput - but also the pitch-perfect one; Mystic had gone the way of arthouse a few years back, and were already rivaling Gorlick's impeccable taste in film. Let the indies play!
Time Out Global

‘Romeo and Juliet’ by the National Theatre in London is coming to Tokyo cinemas

Over the course of the pandemic, countless theatre companies have stepped forward with streaming services to compensate for the hiatus of live performances. London’s National Theatre has even streamed several live recordings of its popular productions on YouTube, keeping the torch burning for people the world over until it was safe to welcome audiences back into the theatre again.
imdb.com

Sundance Powers Ahead with In-Person, Triple-Vaxxed Festival Plans, Omicron Be Damned

“Are you going to Sundance?” The question is a post-New Year’s tradition, but this year it’s tinged with more skepticism than cordiality. With omicron throwing a new variable into the puzzle of pandemic-era disruption, the prospects of any large-scale physical gathering in January — much less one attended by over 100,000 people dedicated to packing into box-like rooms for hours at a time — sounds like a fever dream.
seattlepi.com

Singapore’s Filmgarde to Close Indie Cinemas, Blames Changing Film Market

Filmgarde, an independent cinema exhibitor in Singapore, is to close two of its three cinema complexes. The company pointed to “changing trends in the film industry.”. The company will allow its leases to lapse at Bugis Plus and at Century Square within the first quarter of 2022, entailing the closure of 14 screens.
Cape Gazette

New films to open at Cinema Art Theater Jan. 7

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, Jan. 7, will present “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Filmed in black and white, the thrilling historical drama tells a tale of murder, madness and ambition. In this bold, fierce Shakespearean adaption by Joel Cohen, a Scottish lord...
beverlypress.com

Japanese film

Japan Foundation Los Angeles is holding online screenings of the Japanese film “Hold Me Back” on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, Jan. 13. The romantic film is about the shaky love life of a 30-something woman who enjoys being single. Viewing is free on Jan. 12-13. jflalc.org.
Variety

Leon Dai-Starring ‘Tomorrow Is a Long Day’ Now Filming in Taiwan

Production is underway in Taiwan on multi-national art house film “Tomorrow Is a Long Day” that stars acclaimed Leon Dai. The confinement and claustrophobia of urban life have long been recurring themes in Asian cinema from Wong Kar-wai and Fruit Chan in Hong Kong to Taiwan-based Ho Wi Ding. Another Taiwan director Chung Mong Hong most recently gave the theme a COVID-era touch in his award-winning “The Falls.” Though not specifically a pandemic era production, the story of “Tomorrow” is that of a middle-aged widower whose relationship with his sensitive teenage son slowly becomes unbearable in the densely-packed spaces of contemporary Singapore. The...
Variety

Berlin Film Festival Confirms Shortened In-Person Event With 50% Seating Capacity, No Parties and Receptions

The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead as an in-person event, albeit with seating capacity in movie theaters reduced to 50% and without any parties or receptions. The dates of the fest have also been adjusted, with the 72nd Berlinale running only from Feb. 10-16, rather than for the full 11 days through to Feb. 20 as previously planned. “Following recent decisions by the Federal Government and the Berlin Senate, the previously developed hygiene and security measures have been reviewed once again, so that the 2022 festival can be organized as an in-person 2G-plus event (additional masking and testing requirement),” the...
The Independent

Berlin Film Festival taking place in person despite pandemic

The Berlin International Film Festival is going to take place in person next month despite rising virus numbers in Germany especially in the capital, organizers said Wednesday.“We are aware of the challenges posed by the unpredictable course of the pandemic,” the festival management said in a statement, adding that strict pandemic measures would be applied to the 72nd edition of one of the world's most famous film festivals.“We want the festival to send a signal to the entire film industry, to cinemas and moviegoers, and to culture as a whole — we need cinema, we need culture,” Germany's...
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
UPI News

Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- California's Palm Springs Film Festival, which was scheduled to run Jan. 7-17, has been canceled due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19. "After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers and staff," the festival's Twitter account said Wednesday. "Those who have purchased festival tickets and passes will receive a refund. For most, the refund will be returned to their original method of payment."
First Showing

A Higher Power Takes Over in Horror Film 'A Banquet' Official Trailer

"I can feel something inside of me…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from the UK titled A Banquet, made by a Scottish filmmaker named Ruth Paxton. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and hit a bunch of others including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Montclair, and London. Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith Betsey refuses to eat, but loses no weight. The film stars Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan, & Kaine Zajaz. TIFF adds: "Between discomforting body horror and simmering psychodrama, Paxton skillfully escalates a common [dinner table] dynamic towards the upsetting but profound parental fears of being unable to understand one's own child, what they want or need, and how to protect them from… an unforgiving world." It looks extraordinarily unsettling. So creepy.
First Showing

Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
Deadline

‘The Bitter Tears Of Zahra Zand’: Iranian Reimagining Of Fassbinder’s ‘Petra Von Kant’ Wraps In London

EXCLUSIVE: The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 drama, is being reimagined for the second time in as many years, this time by a team of Iranian filmmakers. Fassbinder’s movie has also been adapted by high-profile French filmmaker François Ozon, with his French-language version starring Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla set to open the Berlin Film Festival next month. The Bitter Tears of Zahra Zand, which is Farsi-language, has now wrapped filming in London. Directed and co-written by Vahid Hakimzadeh (Greater Things) along with co-writer and star Boshra Dastournezhad (Radio Dreams), the film is a tragicomic melodrama...
Cape Gazette

Met Opera Live screenings begin Jan. 8 at Cinema Art Theater

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will present the Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD broadcast of composer Jules Massenet’s “Cinderella – Holiday Presentation” at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, with additional showings at 1 pm, Monday, Jan. 10, and 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11. Screenings are held at the Cinema Art Theater and will be shown as a recorded presentation after being filmed live.
