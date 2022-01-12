ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike O’Malley On Staving Off The Grim Format Reaper.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsultant Mike O’Malley on how to maintain your relevance, consumption, emotional connections and “must hear” factor. It happens every year around this time. After some predetermined amount of stunting, stations change names, formats or directions. Listeners usually lament the demise. “I always used to listen to...

Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Answers Question She’s Gotten Her Whole Life

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has been on a huge run, and that is set to continue as the Professors Tournament has come to an end. Schneider has already become a bit of a celebrity and that is no surprise. If you win 10 games in Jeopardy! people will know who you are. Much like many other contestants that have been on the show, she gets asked a question all the time. “How are you so smart?”
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Who Is Amy Schneider? 6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has made for some really impressive champions so far as Amy Schneider continues to dominate the game playing field. Following in the footsteps of the show’s other recent champion, Matt Amodio, Amy is keeping calm, cool, and collected as she answers clues with ease among her competitors. As she continues to break records and make Jeopardy! history, we’re rounding up some things viewers should know about this impressive player.
TV & VIDEOS
Pro Golf Weekly

Shot Scope Partners With Paige Spiranac To Boost Brand

Shot Scope, the Scotland-based shot-tracking company, has signed Paige Spiranac as a global brand ambassador. Shot Scope develops and sells shot-tracking apps and devices as well as laser rangefinders. The social media maven will promote the brand’s products and software to her audience. Spiranac primarily makes a living as...
BUSINESS
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Creator Christina “Tinx” Najjar Signs With WME

Christina Najjar, best known as the creator “Tinx” on TikTok, has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Najjar was previously with UTA for six months before joining WME at the start of the new year. The creator has 1.5 million followers on TikTok and recently collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop for a “rich mom” parody video in October that made fun of stereotypical wealthy women living in Brentwood. Building off her presence on social media, Najjar has also partnered with Dior and Armani Beauty, while other partnerships have included Chipotle for a Tinx burrito bowl, L.A.’s Erewhon grocery store for a namesake smoothie and a custom sundae at the restaurant Craig’s. Najjar has also launched a book club with the subscription service Literati and interviewed Katie Couric about her memoir as part of the club’s first book selection. With WME, Najjar is looking to expand her presence, especially in film and television, as she continues to build her career as a digital creator best known for her vlogs, parody videos and “older sister”–style relationship advice videos. Based in L.A., Najjar continues to be managed by Seth Jacobs at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Scott Oranburg at Paul Hastings LLP.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Be Singular Before Finding a Plural

If you are rushing into one relationship after another and having no luck with love, there might be a good reason. Sometimes, we think that we aren't going to be fulfilled until we are in a relationship with another person, but that isn't always the truth. A lot of the time, we are misdirecting the hole that we feel in our hearts, thinking that it is there because we haven't found the right one, when instead, the issues may be that we haven't had enough time to get to know ourselves.
insideradio.com

Sam Strong

La Crosse, WI market veteran Sam Strong retires from Mid-West Family Broadcasting classic hits KCLH (94.7), where she had been co-hosting mornings. Strong and Keith Carr had been teamed in mornings for 32 years, spending 17 years at CHR sister “Z93” WIZM before moving to KCLH. “It’s been...
LA CROSSE, WI
#Signing Off
insideradio.com

Brian “B-Doe” Bymark

Brian “B-Doe” Bymark moves from middays to mornings at Waterloo Media rock KLBJ-FM Austin, filling the void left with the recent exit of Dale Dudley. Bymark joins Bob Fonseca and Matt Bearden for the newly-named “Matt, Bob & B-Doe” morning show. Morning show producer Eric “Chuy” Alderete takes on middays with the move.
ENTERTAINMENT
iheart.com

Grim & Mild Presents

Every story has a beginning, and the tale of the American sideshow—in many ways—begins in the aftermath of one man’s personal tragedy. Learn how it all began, and what the early days were like, on the inaugural episode of Grim & Mild Presents: Sideshow. Learn more about...
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

Post-Holiday Bounce Back Continues As Podcast Downloads Jump 22%, Driven By Sports Listening.

Post-holiday podcast downloads jumped 22% last week as the seasonal impact on normal media consumption patterns continues to fade. Podtrac reports the second consecutive week of double-digit gains in downloads for Jan.3-9 among the publishers it measures. That is on par with the rise it reported a week ago. On a year-over-year basis, Podtrac also says that downloads were up 23% last week among its lineup of publishers.
NFL
insideradio.com

Mark Bolger

Veteran Hudson Valley New York air personality Mark Bolger joins Neversink Media Group classic hits WALL Newburgh-Middletown, NY (1340) for weekends. Bolger has been heard in the market since the 1980s, hosting morning shows on various stations. He will host 12-5pm Saturdays and Sundays at WALL. "Having listened to and...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
insideradio.com

Bert Weiss To Use Veritone’s Synthetic Voice Cloning Product.

Bert Weiss, host of the Westwood One-syndicated “The Bert Show” signs a deal with Veritone, to use the company’s synthetic voice cloning solution, MARVEL.ai. In a press release Weiss said the technology “seems like it makes the impossible possible.” With his Atlanta-based show now heard in 27 markets, Weiss can utilize the technology to cut custom liners, promos and content for affiliate stations without having to sit in a studio to record items individually.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Hot Package Du Jour: Annie Mumolo Teams With Emily Goldwyn On Wonderland Series ‘Bad Habit’ About Nuns In The Cannabis Game

EXCLUSIVE: The material marketplace is beginning to perk up. Deadline hears that Wonderland has Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids, Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar) and Emily Goldwyn (Emily in Paris, SMILF) co-writing Bad Habit, a proposed comedy series that would star Mumolo about nuns who get into the pot-selling business. When a convent in California’s Central Valley is rocked by a scandal that puts it on the brink of bankruptcy, a resourceful group of nuns struggles to keep it afloat in a community that desperately needs them. On a wing and a prayer, they get into cultivating and selling marijuana...
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

How Are Clay Travis And Buck Sexton Doing? Just Fine, Says Premiere.

For decades, Rush Limbaugh was the king of the talk radio ratings hill in afternoons. Nearly a year after his death, Premiere Networks says it is making progress with the duo that now holds Limbaugh’s previous timeslot. The network says “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” has seen “rapid growth and success” since its debut last June when it launched on more than 400 stations nationwide.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Triton Digital: Streaming Sessions Slide In November 2021.

Due to disrupted listening patterns from the four-day Thanksgiving weekend, the majority of radio groups watched their Average Active Sessions (AAS) drop in Triton Digital’s Streaming Metrics Monthly Ranker for November 2021 (6am-12am, Mon.-Sun). The bright spot in an otherwise sluggish month was Educational Media Foundation, which rose 5.4%, moving from 31,121-32,809 AAS.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

MRC Data: Top Hits Have Less Reach As ‘Streaming’s Torso Grows.’

The most streamed songs are getting a smaller share of total streaming activity as “streaming’s torso grows.” In 2018, the year’s 200 most streamed songs were responsible for nearly 1 in 10 of all streams that took place, a new analysis from MRC Data shows. But by 2021, that number declined dramatically to less than 1 in 20.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Cumulus Birmingham Appoints A Pair Of New PDs.

Cumulus Media Birmingham keeps it within the cluster with the appointment of new programmers for adult R&B “Hot 107.7” WUHT and talk WZZR (99.5). Market veteran Tasha Simone, host of “The Midday Groove” (10am-2pm) on “Hot 107.7,” is elevated to PD. Concurrently, Valerie Vining is promoted to PD of WZZR, where she continues as co-host of the “Dixon & Vining” morning show.
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

Marty Bender

Veteran programmer Marty Bender, who launched his own consultancy in October 2021, has been named a consulting member of the affiliate team of the Westwood One-syndicated “The Bob & Tom Show.” In the newly-created role, Bender will serve as a content/strategy partner to affiliate stations, helping them optimize and monetize the show in their local markets.
TV & VIDEOS

