Austrian FM: EU ready to help Lebanon if leaders reform

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — Austria’s foreign minister says the European Union wants to help Lebanon escape its economic meltdown – but only if...

Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia Is the Middle East’s Drug Capital

Three drug busts in quick succession over the last month have revealed the extent of Saudi Arabia’s drug problem. First, in a rare gesture of cooperation, the Syrian government confiscated over 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of addictive amphetamines known as Captagon that had been stashed in a pasta shipment intended for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. A few days later the Saudi authorities seized over 30 million tablets of the intoxicant hidden in imported cardamom. Then, in mid-December, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces foiled an attempt to smuggle four million Captagon pills to Riyadh via Jordan, this time hidden in coffee bags.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Dutch stop funding Palestinian NGO, question Israeli charges

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Netherlands says it will stop funding a Palestinian civil society group recently outlawed as a terrorist organization by Israel. But it rejected Israel’s main claims about the group following its own audit. The Dutch government said on Wednesday it found no evidence the Union of Agricultural Work Committees had “organizational ties” to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a left-wing militant group. It also found no evidence the UAWC was involved in funding or carrying out terrorism, as Israel alleges. It nevertheless stopped the funding because it found evidence individual members were linked to the PFLP, which is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Iran nuclear talks enjoy 'better atmosphere' after painful start

Despite a painful start weeks ago, international talks to save the Iran nuclear deal have entered the New Year with positive signals emerging, including the EU saying Friday that a deal remained possible. There has been a marked shift in tone since the current round began in November, even if the Western powers complain how slow the process is at a time when Iran accelerates its nuclear work. "There's a better atmosphere since Christmas -- before Christmas I was very pessimistic," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday. "Today I believe reaching an accord is possible," even within the coming weeks, he said after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brest, France.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

BREST, France, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat condemned on Friday a cyber attack on Ukraine and said the EU's political and security committee and cyber units would meet to decide how to respond and help Kyiv. A massive cyber attack warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and...
EUROPE
Middle East
AFP

EU ministers reject Russian 'pressure' over Ukraine

European Union ministers said Thursday that they would not negotiate with Russia over Ukraine's future while Moscow was massing troops at its neighbour's border. Washington and its allies have accused Russia of planning an invasion after deploying some 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border "So far no shot has been fired, and no border crossed, and that is a good thing," said Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, as he arrived for the meeting.
POLITICS
AFP

EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
POLITICS
KEYT

EXPLAINER: Main issues at Russia-US security talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials from Russia and the United States and its NATO allies will sit down for talks focusing on Moscow’s demand for Western security guarantees amid a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. Russian and U.S. negotiators launched the talks in Geneva on Monday. They will be followed later this week by Russia-NATO talks in Brussels and OSCE talks in Vienna. There has been a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has fueled Western fears of an invasion. Moscow has urged the U.S. and its allies to provide binding guarantees that NATO won’t expand to Ukraine or deploy alliance weapons there. The U.S. and its allies have dismissed Russian demands as a non-starter but agreed to talks to discuss Moscow’s concerns.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Is Iran trying to spark a civil war in Israel?

Iran continues to spread revolution and violence throughout the Middle East. Including in Israel. As the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis, or CAMERA, documented, in May 2021, Iran greenlighted its Gaza-based proxies to attack the Jewish state. Over the course of eleven days, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups indiscriminately launched rockets at Israeli civilians while using human shields as cover, prompting a response by Israeli Defense Forces.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iran sends French-Iranian academic back to prison: supporters

Iran has sent back to prison from house arrest French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, her Paris-based support group said Wednesday, a shock development in the midst of hugely delicate talks on the Iranian nuclear drive. Adelkhah was sentenced in May 2020 to five years in prison for conspiring against national security, accusations her supporters have always denounced as absurd. She was allowed home in Tehran in October 2020 with an electronic bracelet. She is one of at least a dozen Western nationals believed to be held in Iran who activists say are being held as hostages at the behest of the elite Revolutionary Guards to extract concessions from the West. With talks ongoing in Vienna aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, the French foreign ministry warned the move would damage bilateral relations and trust.
MIDDLE EAST

