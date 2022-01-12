ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Roger Marshall Responds to Fauci Calling Him a 'Moron'

By Darragh Roche
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Anthony Fauci clashed with the Republican senator on Tuesday in a tense appearance before a Senate Health...

Lee Henderson
2d ago

It's available to Senator Marshall but he's trying to show incompetence. Fauci could make 10 times what he is making right now in private sector. Republicans are obstructionists that have no plan except regaining power.

317
Joe Bummer
2d ago

fauci called out rand Paul as never having one piece of evidence and scamming money from Republicans on his website. on television and fake news rand Paul had no response because fauci was right.

264
Rick Hall
2d ago

falchi says all he does is relay what the CDC recommends, why do we need to pay someone $420,000 a year to relay that message? why could that not be done by an intern? in my opinion falchi needs to go. I asked this question, if you were sick and needed to go to a doctor, would you choose falchi?

129
Middletown Press

Republican Senator Fauci Called a ‘Moron’ Is So Shook by the Exchange That He’s Introducing Legislation Over It

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent dustup with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) over financial disclosure forms now has Marshall planning to introduce legislation named after the nation’s top infectious disease expert. A spokesperson for the Kansas senator said on Thursday that the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

GOP Sen. Roger Marshall plans bill to publicize Fauci's salary

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., is planning to introduce legislation that would publicize Dr. Anthony Fauci’s salary and financial holdings after the COVID-19 pandemic leader was caught calling the lawmaker a “moron” on a hot microphone. The conservative senator hopes the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kyrsten Sinema's backing of filibuster sparks liberal-media meltdown

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …. Kyrsten Sinema's backing of filibuster sparks liberal-media meltdown. Liberal pundits melted down Thursday after U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said she would not vote to weaken the Senate's 60-vote filibuster threshold, bucking her party leaders yet again and dealing a major blow to Democrats' election reform effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Anthony Fauci
Jesus Christ
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting ‘misinformation works’ amid Dr Fauci accusations

Senator Rand Paul has been seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading misinformation and says “misinformation works”. The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of issuing an “unbalanced” and “delusional” attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, had on Tuesday been accused of “distorting” information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and of issuing “misinformation”. A video shared to Twitter by Federation of American scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 admitting to telling medical students at the University of Louisville, “misinformation works”, as The Atlantic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheWrap

Dr Fauci on Why He Called U.S. Senator ‘a Moron’ in COVID Hearings: ‘It Was Stunning to Me’ (Video)

Yes, you heard it right – the beloved Dr. Anthony Fauci called a U.S. senator a “moron” in a Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday regarding the nation’s COVID-19 response. Fauci, appearing on MSNBC later in the day, did not shy away from the response, saying his reaction was based on the senator’s implication that Fauci was involved in the corrupt practice of investing in pharmaceutical companies based on insider knowledge, or “ahead of the game,” as Fauci put it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Scientists rally to defend Fauci from ‘inaccurate, unscientific, ill-founded’ criticism from GOP lawmakers

Dozens of scientists and medical professionals have signed a letter of support for Dr Anthony Fauci following the fierce criticism he has faced from Republican lawmakers this week.In the letter, Dr Fauci, one of the leading experts on infectious diseases in the US and the White House chief medical adviser, is lauded for his 40 years of service to the country through HIV, ebola, and now Covid.The letter, a copy of which was obtained by Politico, reads: “We deplore the personal attacks on Dr Fauci. The criticism is inaccurate, unscientific, ill-founded in the facts and, increasingly, motivated by partisan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Fauci's fed up: Hot mic catches top COVID doctor mocking GOP senator as a "moron"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee will hear testimony about the Biden administration's ongoing plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Delta variant. (Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Most people are going to get Covid’: Fauci and FDA chief admit Omicron will sweep US

Top doctors are warning that most people in the United States are eventually going to get infected with Covid-19 – as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly. A record number of daily Covid-19 infections were reported earlier this week, as the hospitalization rate also spiked massively.On Monday alone, 132,646 people were admitted due to the virus, a new daily record that was broken again on Tuesday - as per Reuters.On Tuesday, US Food and Drug Administration acting commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock faced questions from Senators, where she was quizzed on whether the US should change course in light...
EDUCATION
WEHT/WTVW

“Dangerous” claim provokes Sen. Rand Paul into challenging Dr. Fauci

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci for making an “authoritarian claim” that he unilaterally represents science. The challenge comes nearly two months after Dr. Fauci made a statement during an interview in late November last year. Rand Paul made the following comments in regards to that statement: “The idea that a government […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

