Roger Marshall Responds to Fauci Calling Him a 'Moron'
Dr. Anthony Fauci clashed with the Republican senator on Tuesday in a tense appearance before a Senate Health...www.newsweek.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci clashed with the Republican senator on Tuesday in a tense appearance before a Senate Health...www.newsweek.com
It's available to Senator Marshall but he's trying to show incompetence. Fauci could make 10 times what he is making right now in private sector. Republicans are obstructionists that have no plan except regaining power.
fauci called out rand Paul as never having one piece of evidence and scamming money from Republicans on his website. on television and fake news rand Paul had no response because fauci was right.
falchi says all he does is relay what the CDC recommends, why do we need to pay someone $420,000 a year to relay that message? why could that not be done by an intern? in my opinion falchi needs to go. I asked this question, if you were sick and needed to go to a doctor, would you choose falchi?
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 927