Congress & Courts

Sean Hannity Demands Nancy Pelosi's Texts Be Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Committee

By Brendan Cole
 2 days ago
The Fox News anchor has again claimed that the House Speaker turned down National Guard assistance before the riot at the U.S....

J B
2d ago

Yesterday, Ted Cruz questioned 1 of the FBI leaders in a Senate hearing , asking that agent several times if the FBI was involved in January 6th, asking if under cover agents urged rioters to storm the Capitol on Jan 6, every time the agent said " I cannot answer that question " not yes or no, why is that ?

279
sunnyside up girl
2d ago

If there is nothing to hide then hand them over! Obviously this is not the case,she has plenty to hide and the intelligent people know it !

224
OH NO
2d ago

Unfortunately it will never happen….. if your a democrat your above the law ( so they believe ) it’s all about putting the blame on Donald J Trump …….!!!!!

195
The Independent

Ted Cruz aide weighs in on Tucker Carlson appearance, says he’s been ‘radicalised’

A former aide to senator Ted Cruz said the worst part of his widely criticised appearance on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show was not his “abject humiliation” but his clear radicalisation.Amanda Carpenter, who formerly served as Mr Cruz’s communications director, penned an op-ed published on Monday in The Bulwark, a conservative website, arguing that her former employer had been radicalised and that this became apparent when he apologised to Mr Carlson for calling the Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack.”She wrote that while she understood “the urge to dunk on Cruz,” that “what happened on Carlson’s show is...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Ted Cruz believes Biden should answer for FBI's supposed role in Trump-era Capitol riot

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared Tuesday on Hannity, following a hearing earlier in the day in which the Texas Republican questioned Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch. Cruz pressed Sanborn on whether the agency played any part in the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a narrative Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson has been pushing for months.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Trump calls McConnell a "loser" before hanging up on NPR host

Former President Trump abruptly cut short an interview with NPR on Tuesday after being pressed about his false, baseless claims of election fraud in 2020 and lambasting Republicans who have spoken out against them. Why it matters: The interview once again highlights the extent to which Trump is willing to...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Kayleigh McEnany Reportedly Meets With Jan. 6 Committee

Former White House press secretary and current Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany appeared virtually before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack on Wednesday, according to CNN. McEnany, who was both then-President Donald Trump’s spokesperson and a senior advisor to Trump’s campaign during the 2020 election, was subpoenaed in November. The committee’s subpoena expressed interest in McEnany’s public remarks pushing Trump’s election lies following President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, stating that her comments contributed to the election denialism that fueled the insurrection. McEnany did not appear on Wednesday's broadcast of Fox News’ Outnumbered, the midday opinion show she co-hosts. She’s not the only Fox News personality that’s become ensnared in the Jan. 6 probe: the committee has also called on host Sean Hannity to cooperate, citing his many texts with the Trump White House related to the riots and the ex-president’s plans to overturn the election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Laura Ingraham worried about further violence after Capitol riot, newly released text message reveals

Fox News host Laura Ingraham worried about further violence after the Capitol riot on 6 January last year, a newly released text message has revealed. Six days after the insurrection, on 12 January, Ingraham wrote to the then-Chief of Staff in the Trump White House, Mark Meadows, to ask him to urge then-President Donald Trump to speak to his supporters and dissuade them from mounting armed protests against the election results at state capitols across the country.“Remarks on camera discouraging protest at state capit[o]ls esp[ecially] with weapons will be well advised given how hot the situation is,” she wrote....
PROTESTS
mediaite.com

‘I Just Don’t See who Would Replace’: Democrats Freak Out Over Nancy Pelosi’s Looming Retirement

Some House Democrats are reportedly beginning to fret over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rumored upcoming retirement. Pelosi, 81, has not yet given a concrete answer with regard to her plans following this year’s midterms. But there is a great deal of speculation and anxiety over who would replace her if she decides to either retire or hand over her leadership position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
