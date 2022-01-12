Sean Hannity Demands Nancy Pelosi's Texts Be Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Committee
The Fox News anchor has again claimed that the House Speaker turned down National Guard assistance before the riot at the U.S....www.newsweek.com
The Fox News anchor has again claimed that the House Speaker turned down National Guard assistance before the riot at the U.S....www.newsweek.com
Yesterday, Ted Cruz questioned 1 of the FBI leaders in a Senate hearing , asking that agent several times if the FBI was involved in January 6th, asking if under cover agents urged rioters to storm the Capitol on Jan 6, every time the agent said " I cannot answer that question " not yes or no, why is that ?
If there is nothing to hide then hand them over! Obviously this is not the case,she has plenty to hide and the intelligent people know it !
Unfortunately it will never happen….. if your a democrat your above the law ( so they believe ) it’s all about putting the blame on Donald J Trump …….!!!!!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 851