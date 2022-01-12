ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-Year-Old Wolf Found Shot Dead in Oregon in 'Sickening' Attack

By Orlando Jenkinson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The killing is the latest in a series of similar incidents in the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 61

Tony Hiatt
2d ago

Good shooting guy's !! keep up the good work!!! we need to remove all of them from Oregon!!!!! they are a addvasive species and should of never been released!!! period !! pen raised and cross breeds with dogs!!! remove them all and save are big game animals and the livelyhoods of our North West Rancher's!!!

Reply(12)
23
America hates Biden.
2d ago

nice. if they didn't want them killed. they wouldn't have put them here. only good wolf is a dead wolf.

Reply(8)
8
Kenny The Mechanic
2d ago

One more problem gone. Dumbass government doesn't care the wolf's are killing livestock.

Reply(8)
16
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kptv.com

Police: Cougar attack reported in Linn County

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Sweet Home are warning area residents after someone reported that a cougar attacked their dog Monday afternoon. Police said they are working with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on how to respond to the reported attack. According to ODFW, Oregon has...
SWEET HOME, OR
KVAL

Woman missing for nearly 3 weeks, car found near small central Oregon town

Rescuers are looking for 22-year-old Autumn Jones, a Boardman, Oregon woman who went missing late last month. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, multi-agency search and rescue missions are underway. On Wednesday, hunters found Jones' car in a canyon near Condon, but there was no sign of Jones herself.
BOARDMAN, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
County
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
WWEEK

Oregon Prisons Report a Dozen Deaths in Two Months

The Oregon Department of Corrections announced Dec. 30 the death of 67-year-old Robert Lee Shaft, the 12th inmate to die in DOC custody in the last two months of 2021. Shaft, who was in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution near Ontario, died in hospice care, according to DOC. The...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Baker City Herald

Dead wolf found in Wallowa County likely shot, OSP says

Oregon State Police are seeking information about a dead wolf that was found in Wallowa County after apparently being shot by a firearm. A citizen reported the wolf carcass to OSP about 10:36 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8. The wolf was along Parsnip Creek Road about six miles southeast of Wallowa.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
KVAL

$16,500 reward offered in illegal shooting of Oregon wolf

PORTLAND, Ore. — Conservation groups have put up a $16,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the illegal shooting death of a two-year-old collared female wolf in Wallowa County in early January. A concerned citizen reported finding a dead wolf on January 11. State police...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Two 19-Year-Olds Rescued in Oregon After Writing SOS in Snow

Two 19-year-old men were rescued Saturday in Lane County by the U.S. Coast Guard after signaling for help by writing an SOS sign in the snow. The two men went camping near Swastika Mountain southeast of Eugene around Christmas Day and failed to return as expected on Dec. 29, officials said. Officials said the men were reported missing on New Year’s Eve.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Wolf illegally shot in eastern Oregon; state police looking for suspects

Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for someone who illegally shot and killed a wolf in Wallowa County. A resident called state troopers Saturday morning after finding the wolf, a 2-year-old female fitted with a tracking collar, dead on Parsnip Creek Road, about 6 miles southeast of the town of Wallowa.
KOIN 6 News

Oregon inmate walks away in Salem in October, found in Texas months later

According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, Brandy Woodward and Shelly Radan were on a work crew based out of Coffee Creek Correctional Facility when they walked away from the corrections facility in Salem shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. Woodward was later arrested in Texas by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office last evening, Tuesday, January 11.
SALEM, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Wolf Illegally Shot in NE Oregon, Police Investigating

WALLOWA, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for someone who illegally shot and killed a wolf in northeast Oregon. A resident called state troopers Saturday after finding a 2-year-old female wolf fitted with a tracking collar dead about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) southeast of the town of Wallowa, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
WALLOWA, OR
Shore News Network

25-year-old shot dead early Tuesday morning

COLUMBUS, OH – Early Tuesday morning, at 12:37am, Columbus Police Officers were called to the 2900 block of Indianola Ave. on a report of a shooting. On arrival, officers found the decedent, a 25-year-old male, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at 12:45am. After the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Panhandle Post

13-year-old boy found dead in Chadron

On Jan. 1 at approximately 7:45 p.m. the Chadron Police Department and rescue personnel were called to a residence where a 13-year-old Chadron boy was found unresponsive. The boy was taken to Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. "An initial investigation of the...
CHADRON, NE
KVAL

92 days after escape, Oregon inmate captured in Texas; 2nd inmate still at large

SALEM, Ore. - One of the two inmates who escaped custody of Oregon's only prison for women in early October has been captured in Texas. Brandy Woodward and Shelly Radan walked away from the Corrections Commissary Building in Salem the morning of October 11, 2021, while part of a work crew based out of Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, Oregon's prison for women.
SALEM, OR
Idaho8.com

19-year-old found in basement after she was missing for five days

A missing college student was found and reunited with her family on Saturday after she went missing on December 13, Snow College officials said in a news conference Sunday. Madelyn Allen was found at a house in Wayne County, Utah, college police said. Brent Brown, a 39-year-old man from Utah,...
WAYNE COUNTY, UT
