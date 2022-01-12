Two-Year-Old Wolf Found Shot Dead in Oregon in 'Sickening' Attack

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO