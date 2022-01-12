Two-Year-Old Wolf Found Shot Dead in Oregon in 'Sickening' Attack
The killing is the latest in a series of similar incidents in the...www.newsweek.com
The killing is the latest in a series of similar incidents in the...www.newsweek.com
Good shooting guy's !! keep up the good work!!! we need to remove all of them from Oregon!!!!! they are a addvasive species and should of never been released!!! period !! pen raised and cross breeds with dogs!!! remove them all and save are big game animals and the livelyhoods of our North West Rancher's!!!
nice. if they didn't want them killed. they wouldn't have put them here. only good wolf is a dead wolf.
One more problem gone. Dumbass government doesn't care the wolf's are killing livestock.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 61