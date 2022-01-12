ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Edie in 'This Is Us'? Meet Nicky's Flash-Forward Wife

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"This Is Us" Season 6, Episode 2 answered the question of who Nicky was married to in the flash-forward scenes of the NBC...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Mandy Moore Reveals 'This Is Us' Season 6 Features 'Heartbreaking' Breakup

This Is Us has made a name for itself with heartbreaking twists and turns for the Pearson family, and there will be no let-up during the sixth and final season. One of the major surprises will involve a remaining mystery between Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas). After Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died, Rebecca and Miguel married, as viewers have known since the show's first season. However, it was later revealed there was a long gap between Jack's death and Rebecca's second marriage. Why did Miguel and Rebecca go their separate ways before marrying? That will be explained soon.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What Shows to Watch if You Like Blue Bloods

CBS may as well stand for Cops Broadcasting Station, because the network has had remarkable success with its TV series about law enforcement. As one of its longest-running cop shows, Blue Bloods has become a Friday night staple for over a decade as it tells the story of the Reagans, an Irish-Catholic family in New York City with deep ties to the police. At the top of it all is Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), whose children include Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan (detective) to Bridget Moynahan's Erin Reagan (ADA).
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Milo Ventimiglia’s Net Worth Reveals How His ‘This Is Us’ Salary Compares to His Co-Stars’

After six seasons on This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia‘s net worth has reached an all-time high. Clearly, it pays to be papa Pearson on the beloved NBC series. Watch ‘This Is Us’ $6.99+ Buy Now Ventimiglia—whose full name is Milo Anthony Ventimiglia—was born on July 8, 1977, in Anaheim, California. As the youngest child of Carol and Peter, a Vietnam War Veteran, Ventimiglia also has two older sisters named Leslie and Laurel. Before dipping his toes into the world of professional acting, Ventimiglia attended El Modena High School in Orange, California, where he participated in a number of extracurricular activities such as student government, wrestling and,...
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

'This Is Us' Reveals Who Nicky Is Married to in the Future

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. Another mini mystery has been solved on This Is Us. On Tuesday's episode, "One Giant Leap," a question that has lingered in the minds of viewers for nearly two years was finally answered: Who is Nicky married to in the not-so-distant future? While theories have run the gamut ever since it was revealed in the season 4 finale that Nicky is wearing a wedding ring as he sat next to Rebecca's bed in the flash-forward, the latest installment in the NBC drama's final season put all the speculation to rest.
TV & VIDEOS
People

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Talks Season 6 Details About Rebecca's Memory Loss, Kate's Future Husband

This Is Us just aired its last first episode. As all previous seasons have started with a birthday, the season 6 premiere, titled "The Challenger," kicked off with the Big Three's 41st year on Aug. 31 as Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) celebrated together in Los Angeles and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) was in Philadelphia with wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and their daughters.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘This Is Us’: Where Is Miguel in the Flash-Forward? 3 Theories About His Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 2 of This Is Us, “One Giant Leap.”]. This Is Us continues to peel back layers of the Pearson family’s story through the decades, and most recently in the episode, “One Giant Leap,” the show revisited the recurring flash-forward sequence in which matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is on her apparent death bed.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Who is playing Edie? Will she return?

Tonight at the end of tonight’s This Is Us season 6 episode, we met a very important character we hadn’t seen before: Edie. She’s the future wife of Nicky Pearson, and someone who came across him while working as a flight attendant. So who is playing the...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 episode 2 photo: What is Nicky up to?

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, This Is Us season 6 episode 2 is going to be a heck of a spotlight on Nicky Pearson. What do we know is coming? At the start of this episode, Griffin Dunne’s character is going to be heading off on a journey with Rebecca and Miguel. She encouraged him to take the risk and try to reconnect with Sally, and they are all off to make that happen. The title of “One Giant Leap” is a reference to the previous Nicky-centric episode “One Small Step…,” and it’s going to be quite a journey seeing where things head for the character.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 episode 2: Who is Edie? The big Nicky reveal

Who is Edie on This Is Us season 6? Let’s just say, for starters, that she is incredibly significant to the story of Nicky Pearson. She also came roughly out of nowhere at the end of the episode. As many of you out there may have predicted, Nicky does...
TV SERIES
E! News

Chrissy Metz Feels Like She's "Cheating" on Chris Sullivan With New This Is Us Husband

Watch: "This Is Us" Last Season Red Carpet: Mandy, Chrissy & More!. Season six may be the end for This Is Us, but it's just the beginning for Kate and Phillip. The final episode of season five revealed a major shocker: that Kate (Chrissy Metz) was about to marry her grumpy boss, Phillip (Chris Geere). To see how we got there, the Jan. 4 season six premiere wound things back to a still-married Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan), who were clearly having trouble in paradise. Namely, while Toby sent plenty of gifts for Kate's 41st birthday, he wasn't physically there for most of the day. Yes, the surprise visit at the end was nice, but Kate's kind of a single parent while Toby's off in San Francisco. That's gotta cause a disconnect.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

One This Is Us Star Kept Forgetting Mandy Moore Wasn't Actually A 70-Year-Old Woman

We’ve seen the This Is Us characters make some pretty big transformations in the makeup chair, as the NBC drama time-jumps across different decades to tell the Pearson family’s stories. Mandy Moore has played matriarch Rebecca Pearson in multiple decades — from meeting and marrying Jack in the 1970s to lying on her deathbed in the 2030s — with the current timeline placing her around 72 years old. The actress, who is just 37 in real life, has so brilliantly engrossed herself in the role of the Big Three’s aging mother that even some of her co-stars forget she’s not actually in her 70s.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

This Is Us season 6 finally reveals Nicky's wife in latest twist

This Is Us season 6 spoilers follow. This Is Us dropped a big twist in its latest episode, the second instalment of the sixth and final season. After plenty of anticipation and plenty of fan theories, it was finally revealed who Nicky's wife in the flash-forward future scenes was. And...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Mandy Moore Just Introduced the New Big Three on ‘This Is Us’

This Is Us star Mandy Moore just introduced a brand-new “The Big Three”…but it’s not what you think. This week, the 37-year-old actress teased last night’s episode of This Is Us, which featured Rebecca (Moore), Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Nicky (Griffin Dunne) embarking on a road trip to find Nicky’s long-lost love. Although The Big Three nickname typically refers to Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Moore joked about how the moniker has been passed down.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

This Is Us recap: Nicky's future wife revealed, Déjà makes a big decision

Last week, the season premiere of This is Us honored a show tradition, in featuring the Big Three's birthdays. This week delivers one of the show's other, quieter traditions: turning the spotlight onto characters who aren't the Big Three. Déjà (Lyric Ross), Nicky (Griffin Dunne), and to an extent, Miguel (Jon Huertas), get the main character treatment, in the context of love stories. Déjà heads to Boston to visit her boyfriend Malik (Asante Blackk), and Nicky, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and Miguel head on a road trip to reunite Nicky with his only love, Sally.
TV SERIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 episode 2 promo: Nicky & Sally, Malik & Deja

Next week’s This Is Us season 6 episode 2 looks to be, in some many ways, a tale of two different romances. One is already going, and the other requires a little more patience. So where should we start things off here? Let’s get into things for Malik and...
TV SERIES
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

