Who Is Edie in 'This Is Us'? Meet Nicky's Flash-Forward Wife

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, This Is Us season 6 episode 2 is going to be a heck of a spotlight on Nicky Pearson. What do we know is coming? At the start of this episode, Griffin Dunne’s character is going to be heading off on a journey with Rebecca and Miguel. She encouraged him to take the risk and try to reconnect with Sally, and they are all off to make that happen. The title of “One Giant Leap” is a reference to the previous Nicky-centric episode “One Small Step…,” and it’s going to be quite a journey seeing where things head for the character.

