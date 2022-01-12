ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Kay once locked himself out of a hotel room naked after Paddy McGuinness prank went wrong

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
Paddy McGuinness has said that Peter Kay once locked himself out of his hotel room while naked in an attempt to prank him.

Writing in his new autobiography My Lifey , the Take Me Out host described how he and comedy partner Kay had been staying in adjoining rooms at London’s Soho Hotel when the incident took place.

“It was all great fun until Peter swanned into my room starkers, only for the door to lock behind him,” McGuinness wrote.

“The dressing gown was too small for him, there was no way it would close at the front. I’d have to call down to reception to send someone up to unlock the door.”

The presenter continued: “I mean, how do you explain that one? ‘I’ve got one of the nation’s best-loved comedians in my room with his c*** out.’

“The manager knew who we both were but to be fair just opened up the locked door and left. That was the good thing about the Soho Hotel, it was discreet. If that’d been anywhere else we’d have probably ended up on the front page of The Daily Star.

McGuinness and Kay starred together in Kay’s 2001 sitcom Phoenix Nights , as well as 2004 spin-off series Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere .

