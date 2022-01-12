ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ready for the month of May? The 500 Festival is looking for volunteers

By Lindsay Stone
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEiFo_0djPqgYU00

INDIANAPOLIS — While the cold weather makes spring feel far away, the month of May will be here soon, and that means the greatest spectacle in racing.

Each year, the 500 Festival relies on a dedicated team of volunteers to ensure its events and programs continue to deliver a lasting impact for the community and attendees.

Opportunities are available from February until May and include a variety of jobs – like helping during the One America 500 Festival Mini Marathon, hosting study trips at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, greeting spectators at the festival parade and so much more.

Organizers say the event wouldn’t be possible without the greatest racing fans in the world.

“Our mission is to help support the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the IMS with basically offering community events throughout the month of May,” said Lindsay Labas, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the 500 Festival. “We are offering more than 100 areas of volunteering with filling over 7000 positions.”

Anyone ages 16 and up can volunteer, and there are opportunities for any skill level and ability. To sign up, click here.

In addition to an unforgettable experience, 500 festival volunteers will also receive a free t-shirt, collector’s pin, two tickets to this year’s Indy 500 Qualifications and more. To learn more about the 500 Festival, click here.

