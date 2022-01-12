ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

How Artists Navigate the Interplay of Authority and Freedom

By Jed Perl
Literary Hub
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt isn’t evolutionary. Freedom doesn’t continually chip away at authority. Freedom can as easily signify a strengthening of authority, a reaffirmation of authority. Many scholars of the avant-garde have seen the 20th century as a time when artists made an unprecedented commitment to new forms of freedom. Students of the visual...

lithub.com

Literary Hub

How Jean Hanff Korelitz Learned to Create Tension and Suspense on the Page

First Draft: A Dialogue of Writing is a weekly show featuring in-depth interviews with fiction, nonfiction, essay writers, and poets, highlighting the voices of writers as they discuss their work, their craft, and the literary arts. Hosted by Mitzi Rapkin, First Draft celebrates creative writing and the individuals who are dedicated to bringing their carefully chosen words to print as well as the impact writers have on the world we live in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Stories vs Ideas: Finding Something Deeply Personal in the Philosophical Novel

The tony upper west side of Manhattan hosts a curious edifice known as the Rose Center for Earth and Space—a great glass cube within which enormous replicas of our solar system’s planets appear to levitate unassisted. The venue is arguably best known for its world-class Hayden Planetarium, but my favorite of its many mind-bending installations is something called “The Cosmic Pathway.” It’s a 360-foot trail that descends in a spiral and presents you with the 13-billion-year history of the universe. Its apex represents the Big Bang—the moment at which Nothing became Everything—and with each downward step you travel tens of millions of years through cosmological history toward our current position in space-time.
ENTERTAINMENT
opb.org

How wildfires inspired artists

Your browser does not support the audio element. Wildfires throughout Oregon have caused devastating damage to homes and landscapes, yet some artists still managed to create something new for Oregonians to enjoy. Troy Stith, is a Bend resident who creates landscape drawings out of wildfire charcoal. Kelly Howard is the owner of Lincoln City Glass Center and created glass pieces out of the ashes of burned homes. Bryan Griffith is an Arizona-based artist who currently has an exhibit titled, “Rethinking Fire” at the High Desert Museum on display until January 9th. They join us to share what it means to create works of art out of a natural disaster.
BEND, OR
Literary Hub

Ben H. Winters on Writing His Most Personal Book

Welcome to I’m a Writer But, where two writers-and talk to other writers-and about their work, their lives, their other work, the stuff that takes up any free time they have, all the stuff they’re not able to get to, and the ways in which any of us get anything done. Plus: book recommendations, bad jokes, okay jokes, despair, joy, and anything else we’ve got going on that week. Hosted by Lindsay Hunter and Alex Higley.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“A Poetic Vision of God.” On an Astounding 1903 Letter by Rainer Maria Rilke

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
RELIGION
Literary Hub

Annie Dillard on How Writers Learn to Trust Instinct

The following is excerpted from Annie Dillard’s The Writing Life and appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. To comfort friends discouraged by their writing pace, you could offer them this:. It takes years to write a book—between two and ten years. Less is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

A Personal Catalogue of the World’s Most Storied Bookstores

Two decades ago, I wrote my very first novel while working at The Community Bookstore, an independent bookstore in Brooklyn, New York. That job enabled me to complete my book, not just because of the flexible hours, but because the other staffers were all aspiring writers, and many of our regulars were famous writers, and so the conversations we had there fostered a love of literature and writing that picked me up when I fell down, and cheered me on when I was close to the finish line.
BROOKLYN, NY
goshen.edu

Artist, author Greg Constantine to speak as visiting artist

Visiting Artist: Greg Constantine, Eric Yake Kenagy Visiting Artist. Public Lecture: Sunday, Jan. 23, 3 p.m., with a reception to follow. Internationally recognized artist and author Greg Constantine will speak about his work during a public artists talk Sunday, Jan. 23, 3 p.m., in the Music Center’s Rieth Recital Hall, followed by a reception. These events are free and open to the public.
GOSHEN, IN
tatler.com

Rocco Ritchie outed as artist ‘Rhed’ with paintings that sell for five figures

Ernst Ludwig Kirchner meets Egon Schiele with a touch of Pablo Picasso are just a handful of the 20th century artistic titans that have cropped up in discussions around the enigmatic artist Rhed. Could they be Expressionist? Or even an artist inspired by the Fauves or Futurists with their tantalising use of colour and stark, bold yet endearingly simple shapes?
VISUAL ART
Literary Hub

Here are 7 book recommendations for Jess Mariano.

Everyone knows that Jess Mariano was the most alluring boyfriend on , no questions asked. And everyone knows that if you were once a 15-year-old bookworm committed to watching Gilmore Girls almost daily, then you would have had a crush on him—and his reading list. But of course, as you get older, you not only see the flaws in your past crushes, you also see some room for improvement in their reading lists. So dear reader, to lighten up this cold and dreary month of January, I come bearing a few book recommendations for Jess Mariano (that you can sift through too!).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Kathryn Schulz on the Interplay of Joy and Grief in Our Lives

“I think a lot about how to map the scale of our own lives against the scale of existence.”. Not long after Kathryn Schulz fell in love with the woman she would marry, her beloved father died. Now she’s written a memoir, Lost & Found, in which she shares these deeply personal stories and expands them into a consideration of the ways that loss and discovery and joy and grief affect, and intermingle in, all of our lives. In our Book Dreams conversation with Kathryn, we discuss everything from the jaw-droppingly fascinating childhood of Kathryn’s father, to the surprisingly rich history—and all-too-often overlooked complexity—of the word “and,” to the meaning that scarcity bestows on life.
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

How Stolen Cultural Artifacts Made Their Way to a Major Museum

The Polaroids were a problem for Giacomo Medici. It all began in October 1994 in Pullach, a municipality outside Munich. Actually, the German and Italian police were only looking for clues in connection with eight Hellenic terracotta vases that had been stolen nine months earlier from the castle museum in the small city of Melfi in Southern Italy. What the investigators found led to the discovery of the biggest antiquities smuggling scandal in modern times, a scandal that shook the very foundations of the museum world. In the villa in Pullach, the investigators came upon documents that quickly put them on the trail of the art dealer Giacomo Medici and his Swiss company, Éditions Services.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to Mount Epic Exhibition of ‘Women Painting Women’

“Why have there been no great women artists?” is the question at the heart of a Linda Nochlin essay by the same name, first published in ARTnews in 1971. In that article, Nochlin argued against the “insidious” answer that the question provoked: “There are no great women artists because women are incapable of greatness.” The 50th anniversary of “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” last year prompted Andrea Karnes, chief curator of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas, to revisit Nochlin’s essay. In her forthcoming show “Women Painting Women,” Karnes aims to make clear that nothing—and...
FORT WORTH, TX
Literary Hub

The Tragedy of Macbeth is a Breathtaking Exercise in Transformation

In the flawless, stainless neo-noir Blood Simple, the 1984 directorial debut of Joel and Ethan Coen and the acting debut of Joel’s soon-to-be wife Frances McDormand, a character clandestinely commits a murder in the back room of a Texas bar—an act that sets off a chain reaction of suspicion, guilt, and brutal coverups. In the background, on the bar wall, hangs a clever prop which will reappear numerous times throughout the film: a sign mandating that all employees wash their hands before returning to work—a bit of realistic décor as much as a harbinger of the ramifications to come, for its calling to mind the futile hand-washing hallucinations of Lady Macbeth after she and her husband kill the king of Scotland. In Blood Simple, as in Macbeth, murder is a permanently dirty act, and trying to wipe it away is not only impossible, but also leads to a much greater, much dirtier mess.
MOVIES
The New Yorker

What It Means to See Jesus

A young man once told me that he had seen the face of Jesus in the trunk of a chestnut tree, the bark moving as if it were flesh. An older woman told me that Christ had appeared to her in the afternoon light that poured through her hospital window. A father who was dying of lung cancer confided that he had looked up at a crucifix years ago in a church and watched as the body hanging there writhed and wriggled, coming alive before his eyes; it had been so terrifying that he had never previously told anyone.
RELIGION

