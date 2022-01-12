ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Bridging the Gap Between My Two Cultures with Fictional Foods

By Nikki May
Literary Hub
 2 days ago

“They were all hungry at lunch-time. They went back up the cliff-path, hoping there would be lots to eat—and there was! Cold meat and salad, plum-pie and custard, and cheese afterwards. How the children tucked in.”. –From chapter four of Five On a Treasure Island by Enid Blyton....

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

Lit Hub Asks: 5 Authors, 7 Questions, No Wrong Answers

The Lit Hub Author Questionnaire is a monthly interview featuring seven questions for five authors with new books. This month we talk to:. Evan Hughes (The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup) Andrew Lipstein (Last Resort) Nikki May (Wahala) Sequoia Nagamatsu (How High We Go in the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
whatsupmag.com

My Reading Picks: Historical Fiction

My favorite genre of books is historical fiction, so I have tried not to spend time on it every week, but I feel as though it is finally time to circle around and highlight a few more historical fiction books. Now remember, the best and worst part about nonfiction books are that they can have any varying degree of truth behind them. The actual story did not happen but the events talked about did. For example, Finding Dorothy (by Elizabeth Letts), which I talked about in an earlier Reading Picks article, is a story from events that were proved to happen, but since the conversations did not contain the exact wording and some scenes had details missing, the book is placed in the historical fiction genre. At the same time, The Nightingale (by Kristin Hannah), which was also featured in an earlier Reading Picks article, is based during World War II, but the characters are not real and neither are the events that happened to them. Find a new favorite historical fiction book to continue your New Year's goal that we talked about last week.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Books That Showcase the Bond Between Horses and Riders

You don’t have to be an equestrian to appreciate a novel that showcases the emotional connection between a horse and their rider. It’s a bond that’s almost spiritual in nature. A soul-forged partnership, built on mutual respect, devotion, and—quite often—love. Not every horse and human have this alchemy. But when it exists, in life and in fiction, it’s the impetus for both to accomplish extraordinary things. For the right person, a horse will work harder, run faster, and achieve the seemingly impossible, whether on the racetrack, in the arena, or on the family farm.
ANIMALS
Literary Hub

A Personal Catalogue of the World’s Most Storied Bookstores

Two decades ago, I wrote my very first novel while working at The Community Bookstore, an independent bookstore in Brooklyn, New York. That job enabled me to complete my book, not just because of the flexible hours, but because the other staffers were all aspiring writers, and many of our regulars were famous writers, and so the conversations we had there fostered a love of literature and writing that picked me up when I fell down, and cheered me on when I was close to the finish line.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Enid Blyton
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Rupert Friend And Richard Ayoade Join Wes Anderson’s Adaptation Of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade are the latest additions to join the all-star cast of Netflix’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which Wes Anderson is writing and directing. Friend and Ayoade join the previously announced Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley. Netflix had no comment on the project. The original book is made up of several short stories, and while it’s unknown which ones would be covered in this project, sources do say it would consist of three mini-films similar to the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Production is expected to start next week...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Comfort Food#Cooking#Coffee#Bridging#English
Literary Hub

The 6 Self-Help Books That Changed My Life

My latest novel, 30 Things I Love About Myself, is an uplifting comedy all about Nina Mistry, a young woman whose life is falling apart—to the point where she’s spending her 30th birthday in lockup—and she has no idea how to fix it. Until a self-help book literally falls into her police cell and sets her on a journey to fall in love… with herself.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Anne Hathaway will star in the film adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s

For weeks, the adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s atmospheric first novel Eileen, about a young-ish woman who takes a job at a boys’ prison, has been quietly shooting in New Jersey. Though no cast has been formally announced, Metuchen, NJ mayor Jonathan Busch recently confirmed on Twitter that Anne Hathaway is starring in the film, alongside Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire, Joker, Homecoming) and Thomasin Mckenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Old, Last Night in Soho). The Fox Searchlight production is directed by William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth), with cinematography by Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog).
METUCHEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Literary Hub

Vision Quest: On Trying to Define the Great American Novel

Turning 50 really lit a fire under me. Not that I was complacent before; by 2019, I had been working my tail off for 12 years and six novels. Miraculously, thanks to a combination of hard work, good fortune, a bunch of brilliant publishing professionals, gracious booksellers and librarians, and loyal readers, my career at 49 was still a career.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Ben H. Winters on Writing His Most Personal Book

Welcome to I’m a Writer But, where two writers-and talk to other writers-and about their work, their lives, their other work, the stuff that takes up any free time they have, all the stuff they’re not able to get to, and the ways in which any of us get anything done. Plus: book recommendations, bad jokes, okay jokes, despair, joy, and anything else we’ve got going on that week. Hosted by Lindsay Hunter and Alex Higley.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Megan Nolan Reads from Her Visceral Novel, Acts of Desperation

Damian Barr’s Literary Salon tempts the world’s best writers to read exclusively from their latest greatest works and share their own personal stories. Star guests include Jojo Moyes, John Waters, Yaa Gyasi, Mary Beard, Diana Athill and Louis de Bernières—all in front of a live audience at leading glamorous locations world-wide. Our London home is the Savoy. Suave salonnière Damian Barr is your host.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Émile Zola was a bad art friend.

It’s safe to say the biggest literary story of 2021 was the saga of the Bad Art Friend. Writer and GrubStreet writing instructor Sonya Larson lifted a Facebook post Dawn Dorland, a writing acquaintance and fellow GrubStreet instructor, posted about donating a kidney and put it in a short story about a delusional, white savior-ish kidney donor; Dorland found it and pursued legal action; hundreds of texts and emails between Sonya and her writing group dunking on Dorland surfaced in discovery; Twitter exploded with discourse about artistic freedom and ethics among fellow writers. The Bad Art Friend story was sticky for several reasons—the mean messages between the derangedly-named “Chunky Monkeys,” the regional clout of GrubStreet, the kidney donation detail, writers’ desperation to tweet about writing when it comes up in the news—but this kind of artistic conflict is far from new. Case in point: the rift between Émile Zola, novelist/playwright/founder of the naturalism movement, and painter Paul Cézanne. Their decades-long friendship was destroyed when Zola, in a Sonya-like move, wrote a book heavily featuring a self-destructive, unsuccessful painter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

How Jean Hanff Korelitz Learned to Create Tension and Suspense on the Page

First Draft: A Dialogue of Writing is a weekly show featuring in-depth interviews with fiction, nonfiction, essay writers, and poets, highlighting the voices of writers as they discuss their work, their craft, and the literary arts. Hosted by Mitzi Rapkin, First Draft celebrates creative writing and the individuals who are dedicated to bringing their carefully chosen words to print as well as the impact writers have on the world we live in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Exclusive cover reveal: Christopher Soto’s Diaries of a Terrorist

Literary Hub is pleased to reveal the cover for Christopher Soto’s debut poetry collection, Diaries of a Terrorist, which will be published by Copper Canyon Press this spring. Copper Canyon notes that the collection “demands the abolition of policing and human caging. … These political surrealist poems shift between...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The History of Man

The following is excerpted from Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu's The History of Man, which was shortlisted for the 2021 Sunday Times CNA Literary Awards. Ndlovu holds a PhD in Modern Thought and Literature from Stanford University, as well as master’s degrees in African Studies and Film. Born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, she worked as a teacher in Johannesburg before returning to Bulawayo. Her first novel, The Theory of Flight won the Barry Ronge Fiction Prize in South Africa.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

21 new books coming your way this week.

And just like that… a whole new bunch of books coming into the world this week! Throw on your favorite Manolos and strut on over to the local bookstore, where you’re sure to find these gems. *. Hanya Yanagihara, To Paradise. (Doubleday) “Yanagihara’s feat in To Paradise is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy