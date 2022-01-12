ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Once Upon A Wardrobe by Patti Callahan, Read by Fiona Hardingham

Cover picture for the articleEvery Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Fiona Hardingham showcases...

The New York Times Announces Their Readers’ Pick for Best Book of the Past 125 Years

The New York Times Book Review marked their 125 year anniversary by asking readers to nominate the best book of the past 125 years. Those submissions were narrowed down to a list of 25, which were voted on by more than 200,000 readers. The list included classics like The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, as well as more recent publications like A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara.
5 must-read books coming in January 2022

For everyone who sat down at their desks over the New Year's weekend, vision boards at the ready, declaring their intentions to read more in 2022 than they did in 2021, we have good news: So far, this year's books are highly engaging. We highlighted 20 of the year's most anticipated titles here, and below are five favorites publishing this month. The rest is in your hands.
Madam by Debby Applegate, Read by Erin Bennett

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Erin Bennett’s spirited narration breathes life into Debby Applegate’s Madam, a richly detailed biography of America’s most...
How Jean Hanff Korelitz Learned to Create Tension and Suspense on the Page

First Draft: A Dialogue of Writing is a weekly show featuring in-depth interviews with fiction, nonfiction, essay writers, and poets, highlighting the voices of writers as they discuss their work, their craft, and the literary arts. Hosted by Mitzi Rapkin, First Draft celebrates creative writing and the individuals who are dedicated to bringing their carefully chosen words to print as well as the impact writers have on the world we live in.
Ben H. Winters on Writing His Most Personal Book

Welcome to I’m a Writer But, where two writers-and talk to other writers-and about their work, their lives, their other work, the stuff that takes up any free time they have, all the stuff they’re not able to get to, and the ways in which any of us get anything done. Plus: book recommendations, bad jokes, okay jokes, despair, joy, and anything else we’ve got going on that week. Hosted by Lindsay Hunter and Alex Higley.
Megan Nolan Reads from Her Visceral Novel, Acts of Desperation

Damian Barr’s Literary Salon tempts the world’s best writers to read exclusively from their latest greatest works and share their own personal stories. Star guests include Jojo Moyes, John Waters, Yaa Gyasi, Mary Beard, Diana Athill and Louis de Bernières—all in front of a live audience at leading glamorous locations world-wide. Our London home is the Savoy. Suave salonnière Damian Barr is your host.
Daggers Drawn Edited by Maxim Jakubowski, Read by a Full Cast

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. 19 prize-winning crime and mystery short stories from Daggers Drawn, edited by Maxim Jakubowski, are narrated by...
Here are 7 book recommendations for Jess Mariano.

Everyone knows that Jess Mariano was the most alluring boyfriend on , no questions asked. And everyone knows that if you were once a 15-year-old bookworm committed to watching Gilmore Girls almost daily, then you would have had a crush on him—and his reading list. But of course, as you get older, you not only see the flaws in your past crushes, you also see some room for improvement in their reading lists. So dear reader, to lighten up this cold and dreary month of January, I come bearing a few book recommendations for Jess Mariano (that you can sift through too!).
Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore on Writing on Your Own Terms

This essay was originally presented as a talk at the Tin House Summer Workshop. You can listen to it on Between the Covers, a literary radio show and podcast. When I was a kid, and I said I wanted to be a writer, my grandmother, who was a visual artist, told me that most great writers never got published. I don’t think she meant this to be encouraging, but it was actually the best thing anyone could have said. It taught me that writing on my own terms would mean writing against the world, and I already knew this was the only way to become an artist.
6 short story collections you should read this season.

If the days can be short, so too can the fiction! I’m a sucker for a good short story—a little something to break up the monotony of the day—and this season is bringing us some gems. *. Morgan Thomas, Manywhere. (MCD, January 25) The dedication page in...
This Is the One Book You Should Read in January

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re finishing up a book or deciding on what world to dive into next, it’s officially 2022, meaning it’s time for a new year full of new reads. If you’re feeling overwhelmed about the combination of future reading possibilities paired with your already too long “to be read” list, check out this guide to help you create your perfect reading list this year.
Lit Hub Asks: 5 Authors, 7 Questions, No Wrong Answers

The Lit Hub Author Questionnaire is a monthly interview featuring seven questions for five authors with new books. This month we talk to:. Evan Hughes (The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup) Andrew Lipstein (Last Resort) Nikki May (Wahala) Sequoia Nagamatsu (How High We Go in the...
Claire Messud on Getting to Know Your Characters

Claire Messud is the guest. Her new novel, A Dream Life, is out now from Tablo Tales. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Brad Listi: I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’m thinking of people listening who might be writers or aspiring writers and trying to differentiate between when you’re imposing a plot on a character and when you’re following the truth of the character. I have to imagine you’re going to say that it’s an intuitive process. You have to sort of feel it. But is there anything else you could add to that, in terms of how in a nuts and bolts way you discern as a writer when you’re on the right track and when you’re doing things in a way that’s true to the character versus imposing on the character?
25 Best Book Club Books for 2022 Reading

New year, new books! As we round into a brand new year, book clubs are also on the hunt for the best book club books for their 2022 reading year. While it’s only January and many more books will be rolling out in the months to come, we are already excited about how good so many of the year’s upcoming books look. And one thing that has stuck with us through the past few years: books and book clubs, whether IRL or on Zoom, have all given us a way to escape the current world, even for just a little bit.
WATCH: Cynthia Dewi Oka and Jenny Zhang on Writing and Honoring the Unassimilable

Indonesian American poet Cynthia Dewi Oka joins Greenlight virtually to share her third collection of poems. Fire Is Not a Country renders a multivocal lyric portrait of Oka’s family that dives into the implications of being variously parents, children, workers, and unwanted human beings under the savage reign of global capitalism and resurgent nativism. In a voice that wrestles with multiple histories and temporalities, Oka’s poems track how the energies of migration, exploitation, patriarchal violation, and political repression shape and spar with familial love and obligation. For Greenlight’s first poetry event of 2022, we are delighted to welcome Oka in conversation with acclaimed poet and fiction writer Jenny Zhang (Sour Heart) for a conversation on craft, legacy, and writing to honor the unassimilable.
