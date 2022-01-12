Here's how Gardner-area businesses are coping with the pandemic worker shortage

Although the hiring situation may have improved slightly over the past few months, local business owners say they are facing a new staffing problem: employees who have to miss work after coming into close contact with people possibly infected with COVID-19.

The state has seen a recent surge in COVID cases, with more than 14,000 positive cases reported in Worcester County in the past week.

Al Rose, owner of Red Apple Farm in Phillipston , said adjusting to the post-pandemic employment landscape has been a difficult transition for most local businesses.

“It’s been an ongoing (learning curve) making decisions for employee safety and customer safety,” he said. “It seems like everybody knows someone who has been exposed or has gotten it, so we’re always trying to keep up with CDC guidelines , but luckily, as a business, we’ve been able to get through all of those challenges.”

Rose said one of the biggest issues he’s facing is ensuring that he has enough staff members in place ready to cover for any employees who are forced to miss work because of possible exposure to the virus.

“A lot of times that means managers — meaning me or my family members — stepping in to help out,” he said. “You almost need double the staff you would need normally. I think that for every business owner, that’s been the hardest challenge, and I know a lot of businesses that have had to shut down for a period of time because of staffing shortages directly related to COVID.”

Stacey Kazinskas, general manager of the Gardner Ale House , said the restaurant currently has enough employees to cover any pandemic-related absences, but she added that business has been down in recent weeks because of the high number of customers who are staying home and isolating due to the upswing in COVID cases.

“We’ve been short-staffed, but we’ve been slow (so) we’ve been getting by OK,” she said, adding that the restaurant was forced to close for two days between Christmas and New Year’s. “That’s when we saw probably the most amount of employees with COVID, or having to isolate because of exposure to COVID. But when people have to stay home, it doesn’t affect us too badly, we’ve been a little bit slower.”

The Ale House employed more than 80 people before the pandemic, Kazinskas said, but has more recently operated with a staff of fewer than 50. She said attracting and retaining new hires has been difficult recently because of a smaller pool of applicants.

“It’s difficult to lose employees for 10 days, but I’d rather have staff stay home and rest than come in, even with minimal symptoms,” said Karen Osterberg, owner of KRO’s on the Common in Templeton . “It’s a ripple effect — one person has COVID and the next thing you know, two more have it, et cetera, which sometimes means the cooks (have to) come in early or stay late, or it means that one of our waitstaff could be on the kitchen expo station.”

“The hiring situation hasn’t changed much, but COVID-related absenteeism has been a problem,” said Jamie Floyd, owner of Blue Moon Diner in Gardner . “I have a lot of people who give that as a reason they’re not coming to work — they’re not sick, but they have been exposed. COVID seems to be going crazy lately.”

Thanks to her loyal staff, however, Floyd said her business enjoyed one of its busiest Decembers in memory.

“We had a good month,” she said. “I’m lucky to have the crew that I have.”

Rose said he’s optimistic local business owners have learned to adjust to the changes brought about by the pandemic over the past few years.

“We’ve got to learn to coexist and to live, and I think we’re getting to a point where everyone’s comfort level — both the customer and the employee — has leveled off,” he said. “I like to think that after the three-year-plus mark we’re going to see some positive changes. That’s what we do — we adapt and change.”

Kazinskas, however, said she is less optimistic that the situation will change for the better any time soon.

“I feel right now almost the same way I felt a year ago — that this is not good,” she said, adding that there has been one positive aspect to come out of the pandemic experience. “We’ve learned to do more with less.”

