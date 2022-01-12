Frantic play on offense costs Bishop Stang boys basketball in loss to Archbishop Williams

DARTMOUTH — Too much energy can backfire sometimes.

Bishop Stang played the kind of frenzied defense it's become known for, but the Spartans were a little too frantic with the ball in a 65-39 Catholic Central League boys basketball loss to Archbishop Williams on Tuesday.

"We played too fast on offense. We rushed too much and didn't make our shots," Bishop Stang coach Colbey Santos said. "We have to do better on offense. We couldn't find ways to score. We have to be able to put the ball in the basket and take our time on offense."

The Spartans committed only two turnovers in the first half, finishing with 11 for the game, but they were outrebounded at both ends of the court and the Bishops ended up making 23 of 36 free throws.

Senior center Kevin Hamilton scored 10 of his game-high 22 points at the foul line to lead Archbishop Williams, which also got 15 points from junior guard Jack Solomon.

Junior forward Josh Campbell, who finished with 37 points and 22 rebounds in the Bishops' 70-63 win over the Spartans on Dec. 14, ended up with five points and a couple of rebounds this time around.

"We did OK defensively against a big, strong team," Santos said. "It was a very physical game and both teams went right at each other. (Archbishop Williams) kept pounding the ball inside and they kept getting to the free throw line."

The Spartans were aggressive taking the ball to the basket, but the taller Bishops played some tough defense in the paint and Bishop Stang struggled with its outside shooting.

"We matched their energy, but we needed to play a little more under control when we have the ball," Santos said. "We have a couple of days to get ready for our next game and we're going to work on our offensive sets at practice. We're also going to do some shooting drills. We still have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be on offense."

HOW IT HAPPENED

Senior guard Luis Vega scored six of his 10 points in the first quarter to keep the Spartans close. The Bishops took a 13-9 lead into the second quarter, where Hamilton scored 11 of his game-high 22 points to help the visitors build a 32-20 halftime advantage. The Spartans trailed 44-30 after three quarters, but the Bishops went on a 16-0 run early in the fourth to deliver a knockout punch and extend their lead to 61-35 in the final minutes.

WHAT IT MEANS: The Spartans dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference. They host Cardinal Spellman for a 6:30 p.m. league game on Friday. ... The Bishops improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in conference action. They host Bishop Feehan for a league matchup on Friday.

ARCHBISHOP WILLIAMS STATS: The Bishops had eight players score three points or more. ... They committed 13 of their 24 turnovers in the second half.

BISHOP STANG STATS: Six players scored points for the Spartans, who made three of eight foul shots and protected the ball well with two turnovers in the first half and nine more after the break. ... Sophomore forward Ethan Clark matched Vega with 10 points to share team-high honors. ... Clark made two of the Spartans' four three-pointers. Vega added a trey and freshman guard Ben Tingley Prince scored three of his nine points behind the arc.

ARCHBISHOP WILLIAMS 65, BISHOP STANG 39

Archbishop Williams

Jack Solomon 4-5-15, Nate Pelton 1-2-4, Lorenzo Jackson 3-1-8, Kevin Hamilton 6-10-22, Brendan Foster 1-0-3, Josh Campbell 2-1-5, James Goudey 2-1-5, Julian Sustache 0-3-3. Totals: 19-23-65

Bishop Stang

Luis Vega 4-1-10, Ben Tingley Prince 3-2-9, Michael Golden 2-0-4, Ethan Clark 4-0-10, Jackson Tingley Prince 1-0-2, Gavin Demoura 2-0-4. Totals: 16-3-39

Archbishop Williams 13 19 12 21 — 65

Bishop Stang 9 11 10 9 — 39

Three-pointers - AW: Solomon (2), Jackson (1), Foster (1); BS: Vega (1), Ben Tingley Prince (1), Clark (2)

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Frantic play on offense costs Bishop Stang boys basketball in loss to Archbishop Williams