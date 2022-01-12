ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department Anime Reveals Cast for Original Characters, Narrator for Episode 2

Anime News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdditionally, tokusatsu actor Hiroaki Murakami will narrate the second episode. The anime features different famous "hero actors" as narrators for each episode. The anime premiered on Asahi Broadcasting, TV Asahi, and 24 affiliated channels within the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" block on January 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime. Kaori Maeda voices...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Anime News Network

WIT Studio, Fuzi, Naoki Yoshibe Stream The Missing 8 Original Net Anime

Fuzi began streaming on YouTube an original web anime by animator Naoki Yoshibe (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) and Wit Studio (Attack on Titan) titled The Missing 8 based on Fuzi's music videos. The first two episodes are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles, and the third episode will stream "soon." Episode...
COMICS
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into dazzling butterfly Shinobu Kocho

TaiMun, a versatile cosplayer who hails from Italy, pulled off the perfect transformation into Insect Pillar Shinobu Kochu, the butterfly-themed swordswoman from the Demon Slayer Corps. Shinobu Kocho is perhaps the most popular supporting character in Demon Slayer, particularly among cosplayers. There’s something magnetic about her eerily calm demeanor, her...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Singer, Voice Actress Shoko Nakagawa Hospitalized for Anaphylaxis

Nakagawa stated she went to hospital after throat swelling, body itching. Nakagawa (also known as "Shokotan") is best known as a singer, performing the theme song for such anime as Gurren Lagann, Star Blazers 2199, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Punch Line, and numerous Pokémon films. She has also guest-starred in numerous Pokémon installments.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Honors Yor's New Anime Debut

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has brought anime's newest fake mom, Yor Forger, to life before her big debut! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been steadily picking up steam with fans since it was first launched with Shueisha's Jump+ app (and on Shonen Jump outside of Japan), and soon the series will be taking over the TV waves as well when it makes its official anime debut next year. It's here fans will be introduced to the fake family formed at the center of it all, the Forgers, as they work together for a common goal.
COMICS
Anime News Network

AZU's Kenja ga Nakama ni Natta! Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga by Magical Sempai's AZU lauinched in March 2021. The manga centers on Suō Amadera, a high school student who has recently shut himself off from the outside world and settled himself in a secluded life in his room. But appearing before him is a cute girl who names herself a sage, who has nothing but painful words and bitter advice for Suō to show him back to the outside world. But she herself has foolish moments of her own.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Holiday Mt. Lady

While Mt. Lady normally doesn't fight alongside the young heroes of UA Academy regularly, not acting as a teacher for the aspiring crime fighters, the larger-than-life hero was one of the first Quirk wielding brawlers to appear in My Hero Academia with a role to play in the first episode of the series. Now, to help in celebrating the holiday season, one cosplayer has given Mt. Lady a makeover that gets her into the spirit of the season following Class 1-A celebrating the holidays as a part of their fifth season of the anime adaptation.
COMICS
honknews.com

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Official Announcement For Release Date

The first season of Goblin Slayer marks its print on the hearts of the people, fans are wondering if there will be Goblin Slayer Season 2? Based on the light novel written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki. The anime series was officially adopted in 2018. Just like the other manga series, this was also one among those stories that usually get into the audience.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in Video

The official Twitter account for the second television anime season of Ryo Shirakome's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō) light novel series began streaming the show's third promotional video on Saturday. The video previews MindaRyn's opening theme song "Daylight." The season will...
COMICS
dexerto.com

My Hero Academia cosplayer melts anime fans hearts as cheerful Mina Ashido

A My Hero Academia cosplayer named Shayriel took on the difficult task of transforming into Mina Ashido and passed the test with flying colors, leaving fans speechless in the process. Tina, also known as Shayriel on Instagram, has pulled off many incredible cosplays throughout the years. She’s done everything from...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Fire Force Manga Ends in 'A Few' Chapters, 'About' 2 Volumes

The manga entered its final arc in October 2021. Ohkubo previously hinted in the author commentary of the manga's 23rd compiled book volume in May 2020 that the manga was in its final stage, and that he was planning for Fire Force to be his final manga. Ohkubo (Soul Eater)...
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Will Be Bringing Mugen Train to Life on Stage

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the number one movie in anime history, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and making quite the splash as part of the anime adaptation's second season. Now, it seems as though the story of Tanjiro and his friends boarding the cursed locomotive is getting its first ever live-action adaptation as a stage play is set to arrive in Japan later this year, following the Shonen series' previous history in the world of live-action plays.
COMICS
ComicBook

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Drops New Trailer for Season 2

Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest has released a new trailer ahead of its big return for Season 2! The first season of the anime adaptation for Ryo Shirakome's original light novel series is definitely an infamous one as it struck a negative chord with fans when it aired back in 2019. It was even alleged that the light novel series sales took a hit in the wake of the anime adaptation, so now it's set for a big redemption arc with its second season making its debut next month as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Interview Reveals the Film's Main Characters

Dragon Ball Super will be launching its next big feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in 2022. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer #2 really got longtime Dragon Ball fans going, as it confirmed that Goku's son Gohan would finally be getting up off the sidelines and getting back into the fight. Gohan has been conspicuously absent for much of Dragon Ball Super's run – and absence that seemed especially strange, given that Gohan was arguably the main character for much of Dragon Ball Z. Well, there's now further good news for Dragon Ball Super fans:
COMICS
TechRadar

The Witcher: Blood Origin: release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to deliver a whole new experience for fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's beloved fantasy novel series. With Netflix enjoying plenty of success with its live-action adaptation of Sapkowski's books in The Witcher season 1 and season 2, it's unsurprising that more Continent-based action is coming to the streamer. And, while The Witcher season 3 is some way off being released, Blood Origin – an upcoming six-part miniseries – will fill the Witcher-shaped void in our lives.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

One Piece shares titles from anime episodes 970 to 973

One Piece just finished one of his best bows of anime to date, and it looks like another great story is on the way. With the Saga de Wano In an interlude, the show has been focusing its attention on Kozuki Oden during his prime, and it seems his story is about to be interrupted.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Yusaku Sakaishi's Jinmyaku Cheat de Hajimeru Hitomakase Eiyūtan Novels Get Manga

Manga about adventurer with powerful social connections launches January 27. The novels' story centers on Net, a young man whose true skill lies in his large personal connections, which has allowed him to achieve great feats from behind the scenes. One day, his own king runs out of patience with him, and banishes him from the legendary heroes' party. Now he has to start again as an adventurer, but he plans to make full use of his connections with powerful knightly orders and other races. Meanwhile, the king finds the heroes' party to be full of self-absorbed individuals, with Net's loss fraying their bond with each other.
COMICS
epicstream.com

In the Land of Leadale Episode 1 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Where to Watch

Those who enjoy isekai like My Next Life as a Villainess will appreciate In the Land of Leadale. The Winter 2021 anime season is upon us and those who enjoy isekai works such as My Next Life as a Villainess might appreciate In the Land of Leadale. Until the first few episodes come out, we won't know if it will be any different from other works in the same vein, but the trailer promises a cute, whimsical atmosphere.
COMICS

