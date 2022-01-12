ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cheltenham and Doncaster possibilities for Hillcrest

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GShjc_0djPnkh500

Connections of the huge Hillcrest are eyeing either a return to Cheltenham for the Classic Novices’ Hurdle on Trials Day on January 29 or the River Don Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster on the same day for his next run.

Having made light work of his opposition in a Listed contest at the Prestbury Park track on New Year’s Day, trainer Henry Daly is conscious that he does not ask too much of the seven-year-old, who is unbeaten in three novice hurdles this season.

The massive horse – nicknamed Rodney – earned Cheltenham Festival quotes after seeing off Nicky Henderson’s highly-touted I Am Maximus in the extended two-and-a-half-mile Listed Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

“Hillcrest is absolutely fine after the race – no problem at all,” said Daly. “What he is going to do next is a very leading question.

“There is an ongoing debate as to what the next plan is. There is the race at Cheltenham on the 29th, similar to the race he ran in the other day, a two-and-a-half-mile Listed race. There is also the same race on the same day – the River Don, a three-mile novice hurdle.

“Quite honestly, it is a bit of a toss-up and there is also the possibility of not running in either of those races.

“He wants nice ground. Good to soft would be fine. He won his bumper in good to soft at Doncaster and handles it perfectly well. It is not an issue. It was the same at Aintree first time this year.

“He is a big boy and like most of those, they don’t take a whole lot of hammer, so we are very conscious of that and we are trying to do the best thing without making a balls of it, really. Such is a trainer’s lot!”

Hillcrest, who runs in the colours of the late British billionaire Trevor Hemmings, stands at 18 hands (around 6ft to the shoulder), and barely came out of a canter at Cheltenham last time.

I keep being told to think 'Cheltenham' for him. It is an interesting conundrum, being told to think things

That win earned him quotes of 16-1 for both the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle with Coral but Daly says he is not leaning one way or the other.

He admitted: “I keep being told to think ‘Cheltenham’ for him. It is an interesting conundrum, being told to think things.

“It is pretty obvious the Festival has to be on the radar, doesn’t it? But it is not the be-all and end-all.

“When you start leaning, you tend to fall. Therefore it is better to be vertical and keep it that way.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hillcrest profiting from Hemmings’ patience

Henry Daly has credited the patience of the late Trevor Hemmings after Hillcrest’s impressive success at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. The seven-year-old was an eyecatching winner of the Listed Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, strolling around Prestbury Park to beat Nicky Henderson’s I Am Maximus by two lengths.
ANIMALS
newschain

Cheltenham run not completely dismissed by Stage Star team

Connections of Stage Star have not ruled out the possibility of heading to the Cheltenham Festival, despite trainer Paul Nicholls initially expressing his reservations. Stage Star was trimmed by Paddy Power to 8-1 (from 20) for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle after powering to a six-and-a-half-length victory over West Balboa in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury last week.
SPORTS
newschain

Cheltenham return in the offing for Mrs Milner

Paul Nolan is considering a run in the Cleeve Hurdle for Mrs Milner before she bids for a second Cheltenham Festival win in March. The Flemensfirth mare won the Pertemps Final at the showpiece in the Cotswolds last March and made an excellent star to the new campaign when landing a Listed prize at Limerick in October.
WORLD
newschain

Scudamore has Job in mind for Doncaster

Doncaster’s Lightning Novices’ Chase could be next on the agenda for Do Your Job following his creditable effort in defeat at Kempton over the festive period. Runner-up to My Drogo and Belfast Banter in Grade Two and Grade One novice hurdles in the spring, Michael Scudamore’s stable star made a successful start to his chasing career at Warwick in November.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doncaster#Aintree#British
newschain

Tiger Roll team undecided on Cheltenham Festival date

Gordon Elliott will take a watching brief over dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll before deciding whether or not he will bid for a fourth victory in the Glenfarclas Cross Country race at the Cheltenham Festival. Having won the three-and-three-quarter-mile chase in 2018 and 2019, he was runner-up two years...
WORLD
newschain

Kotmask sparks Festival dreams with Huntingdon victory

Kotmask dug deep to cling on to victory in the Chatteris Fen Juvenile Hurdle at Huntingdon. Trained by Gary Moore and ridden by his son Jamie, Kotmask was having just his second British outing having won by 12 lengths on his debut for the yard at Fontwell last month. Sent...
WORLD
newschain

Marie’s Rock ready to roll in Lanzarote Hurdle

Marie’s Rock will bid to prove a solid choice in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday on the back of her recent win at the Sunbury track. The seven-year-old mare put her troubles behind her when scoring a convincing success by seven lengths over the course and distance on Boxing Day.
SPORTS
newschain

Scudamore confident Roque can rise to Classic challenge

Improving young stayer Gericault Roque takes on 14 rivals in a competitive renewal of the Agetur UK Ltd Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick with jockey Tom Scudamore confident he holds “a good chance”. The David Pipe-trained six-year-old has been placed in all three starts over fences, including when...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Hopes high for Eldorado Allen in Silviniaco Conti

Joe Tizzard is confident Eldorado Allen “will run a big race” in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton Park on Saturday. The eight-year-old, who won the Haldon Gold Cup on his seasonal debut at Exeter, beating the subsequent Tingle Creek Chase one-two Greaneteen and Hitman, is one of a quality quartet in the extended two-and-a-half-mile Grade Two event.
SPORTS
newschain

Surrey Quest out to enhance reputation at Warwick

Surrey Quest takes a big leap from novice class to Grade Two company as he seeks to take his perfect record over timber to three in the Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick on Saturday. The lightly-raced five-year-old, trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by Surrey Racing followed up...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wales face ‘race against time’ to sell out Six Nations showdown with Scotland

Welsh Rugby Union boss Steve Phillips says it is a “race against time” to sell out Wales’ Six Nations home game against Scotland after coronavirus restrictions were eased by the Welsh Government First Minister Mark Drakeford announced on Friday that Wales will welcome back crowds to sporting events from January 21.All sporting events in Wales have been held behind closed doors since Boxing Day due to the rise of coronavirus cases, and there were concerns that Wayne Pivac’s reigning Six Nations champions would play their first home game of this year’s tournament at an empty Principality Stadium.The Welsh Rugby Union...
WORLD
newschain

Sinead O’Connor admitted to hospital after concerning tweets following death of 17-year-old son

Sinead O’Connor has been admitted to hospital days after her 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead having gone missing. The Nothing Compares 2U singer, 55, wrote on social media on Thursday evening that she had been taken to hospital following a series of concerning tweets on the micro-blogging site in which she spoke about wanting to end her own life.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Mark Sykes salvages point for Oxford against Cheltenham

Mark Sykes rescued a point for promotion-chasing Oxford as they drew 1-1 with Cheltenham at the Kassam Stadium. Callum Wright gave Town a surprise lead in the 48th minute, prodding home from two yards when the U’s failed to clear a corner. But after a spell of heavy pressure...
SOCCER
The Independent

What time does the fifth Ashes Test start in the UK?

This winter’s Ashes series concludes with the fifth and final test this week, with tourists England aiming to restore some more pride against Australia.The hosts eased into a 3-0 series lead in December to retain the Ashes, though England avoided a whitewash by drawing the fourth Test this month.Joe Root’s side will seek to build on that draw this week as they target a win in the final Test, which is scheduled to run 14-18 January. The England captain said: “The fight and the pride that everyone showed on that last day [of the fourth Test] is something we...
WORLD
AFP

Wood enjoying the role of England enforcer ahead of Ashes finale

Fast bowler Mark Wood said Thursday he was enjoying his enforcer role for the under-siege England team heading into the final Ashes Test at Hobart's Bellerive Oval. The day-night match begins Friday and is England's last chance to salvage something from the five-Test series. They are 3-0 down with the Ashes gone after being beaten heavily in the first three Tests at Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. But England restored a little pride in Sydney last week as they fought a rearguard action to cling on for a tense draw on Sunday's final day.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy