Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl is missing from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River. Police said Autumn Tucker left the Little Flower campus at 2450 North Wading River Road without permission and was reportedly picked up by a gold Lexus four-door sedan, NY registration HGH8701, which left in an unknown direction with an unknown destination. The date or time the child left the campus was not provided by police, who reported the incident in a press release issued at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday. No foul play is suspected, police said.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO