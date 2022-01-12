ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mild midweek; isolated shower chances

By Maci Tetrick
abc57.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are mild today. Temperatures out the door are already in the low 30s, which is a welcome improvement from a frigid Tuesday morning. It's cloudy with just a slight chance for...

www.abc57.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Saturday Downpours, Sunday Flurries

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry, and mild. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Our next storm system arrives tomorrow, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. Strong storms are not expected, but some rumbles of thunder will be possible in the heavier downpours. Rain will arrive late Saturday morning and last into […]
JACKSON, MS
#Freezing Rain
local21news.com

Weather Warn Days for Sunday and Monday, most areas could see 4-8" of snow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures will take another major tumble heading in to the weekend! Behind a Northwest wind, temperatures tonight will once again be in the Teens with wind chills dipping below zero in some spots! Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 20s before it turns a little warmer on Sunday with a high in the low 30s.
HARRISBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

Friday Morning Update on Potential Winter Storm on Sunday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued as close as Frederick County. The reason MoCo is not yet under anything is because a Watch is issued when there is confidence for 5 inches or more. As of now, the National Weather Service has most of MoCo in the 4-5″ range, with a south/east MoCo in the 3-4” range, and Upper MoCo in the 5-8’”range. The Watch areas will likely turn into Winter Storm Warnings, and we can easily see a Watch put in place later today, especially for Upper MoCo if the confidence for more snow is there. Either way, I suspect at least an Advisory for all of MoCo.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Snowstorm moves into Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD (WBFF-TV) — Our next weather maker moves in Sunday prompting a weather alert day. We are tracking cold temps and snow for Central Maryland Sunday into Monday. The cold air will race in behind a cold front Friday and drop our temps for the weekend. We will...
BALTIMORE, MD
Weather
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Transition From Mild To Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47!  Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic! We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday. Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc57.com

Isolated light snow showers today, cold this weekend

This morning temperatures will fall into the 20s, this mixed with some misty/foggy conditions could lead to a few isolated slick spots on the roadways. A snow storm will impact portions of Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri today, this will bring northerly winds into our area, which will help to develop a few isolated lake effect snow showers throughout the day. Accumulations look slim to none, but a dusting is possible in a few areas. Snow chances will move out by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid-teens to start your Saturday, and then only warm into the upper 20s by the afternoon. Sunday morning, single digit temperatures return with feel like temperatures near 0. After this weekend temperatures will rebound back into the 30s. Monday looks like our next best chance for some lake effect snow, right now things look low impact. We will see another drop in temperatures late next week into next weekend.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Light Snow Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s. Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day. On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek. Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
CHICAGO, IL
KCRA.com

A Mild Weekend

The weekend will be dry. There will be some morning fog in the Valley. Afternoons will warm to near 60.
ENVIRONMENT
abc57.com

A cold, snow-free weekend

Cold but no snow this weekend. The headline winter storm, loops around the Great Lakes to our west., south, then east. The weekend is cold but fair, with clouds breaking Saturday, through Sunday. Next week is still mostly uneventful. There's a slight chance of snow still Monday with some lake effect, but there's unlikely much snow until next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Set For Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will fall to the low 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. A few pockets of flurries or light snow are possible, especially for areas near the lake. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon, chances for flurries or light snow continue Friday with highs in the low 30s. The best chance for snow showers on Friday night will in the far western suburbs. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be colder this weekend with highs in the low 20s on Saturday. A few flurries are possible in the morning, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day. More sunshine for Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 for MLK Jr. Day Monday. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. Low 30. FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. High 31. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for flurries in the morning. High 24. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cold Front On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s your typical South Florida cold front, a brief morning chill followed by a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Highs hit in the lower 70s in the afternoon as the sunshine is fighting a northwest breeze which continues to bring in cooler air. Friday night the wind dies down which will allow temperatures to drop a few more degrees than we had Friday morning. Some inland areas may see the upper 40s inland and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s. A milder breeze develops Saturday night ahead of another cold front that will impact the area by the end of the long weekend. (CBS4) Sunday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees and the potential for some strong storms as that next cold front arrives. Although isolated showers and storms are possible at any time, the strongest line of storms is not expected until the afternoon and early evening. Once the storms move out the colder breeze develops again at night.
MIAMI, FL
knopnews2.com

Gusty winds, cloudy, and isolated showers Friday;Sunny and increased temperatures rest of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Throughout the Greater Nebraska Friday morning, temperatures were in the upper 30s to low 40s with cloudy skies and isolated showers. Winds were breezy to gusty with speeds of 20 to 30 mph and the direction of the winds were coming from the north and west. This is going to continue throughout the rest of the day as a cold front is moving through. High temperatures are going to occur in the morning, with temperatures dropping throughout the rest of Friday. Gusty winds and more isolated showers are possible as well.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

