CHBC’s Heckert Gets National Recognition by MaxPreps and WBCA

The Vandals went through a back and forth game on Thursday night that saw them lead at one time by 16 points, but ultimately fall at Maryville Christian, 67 to 63 in double overtime. The Vandals jumped out early and led 26 to 10 midway through the 2nd quarter. But, Maryville Christian went on a 19 to 3 run to finish the half and the game was tied at 29 at halftime. After trailing for a good amount of the 3rd quarter, the Vandals went on a 15 to 0 run at one point in the 3rd and 4th quarters to build up a 52 to 43 lead but Maryville Christian again would rally to tie at 56 to send the game to OT and and then eventually win it in the 2nd overtime, beating the Vandals 67 to 63. The Vandals fall to 6-10 on the season. They will host Flora tomorrow night.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO