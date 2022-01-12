ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake City, MD

Chesapeake City receives clean bill of financial health

By By Matt Hooke
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

CHESAPEAKE CITY — Chesapeake City received a clean bill of financial health during a review of the town’s last financial audit.

“You ended June 30 of 2021 in the best cash position you’ve been in, in a number of years, so that’s a positive.” Certified Public Accountant James Baxter said.

Town revenues were $213,616 over the expenditures. At the end of the fiscal year, the town reported a fund balance of approximately $890,960.

Town Attorney Tom Yeager pointed out that two sales of properties, for over $131,000, were a one time injection of money, and that the increase in cash is not something that the town should expect next year.

“There was $131,000 attributed to us selling property and we’re not going to sell property every year,” Yeager said.

The largest income stream for the town was property taxes, generating $457,014 in revenues. The largest expenses were general government services, at $370,390, and public works, highways and streets, at $209,765.

Baxter said no bad financial trends jumped out at him. He said staff costs are relatively fixed, along with water and sewer costs. Baxter also said the contract with Artesian Water Company, signed in 2013, and other changes to the water and sewer system, such as installing a new water line on Mt. Nebo Road may cause higher upfront water costs, but water expenditures overall will be more predictable year to year, since repairs will not be as common with newer infrastructure.

“Last year and the year before we were dealing with frequent breaks in that water line,” Mayor Rich Taylor said, referring to Mt. Nebo. “By spending money, it’s a capital investment upfront, but it will pay off on the back end by not having to have frequent repairs.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
