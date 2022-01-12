ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts Center Hootenanny features comedy acts and music

 2 days ago
Every year should start with some belly laughs and knee-slapping fun. On Jan. 15, the Confluence Creative Arts Center is hosting an open-stage No-Talent Variety show. The show will feature walk-on performers delivering short comedy skits, songs, jokes, and silly acts that are intended to generate smiles.

“No-talent” is required for performers, allowing opportunities for those with hidden and unappreciated skill sets. In other words, this is the place for those who can whistle opera in the shower or those who can toss grapes high into the air and catch them in their open mouth. Groups, family members and children are all welcomed to show off their stuff. All acts will be family-friendly.

Trail:Trail towns: How the Great Allegheny Passage is changing places like Confluence

Financial gain:Tourism grant recipients announced at Seven Springs Tuesday

To ensure a performance spot, acts should preregister by contacting the arts center at info@confluencecreativearts.org. Walk-on acts are welcomed on the date of the show as time permits.

The No-Talent Show will start at 7 p.m. at the Confluence Creative Arts Center along Williams Street. The show is open to all and a donation basket will be passed.

In order to provide refreshments, visitors are encouraged to pack individual-size cookie or dessert bags for the cookie-bag potluck. Coffee and tea will be served, and the audience can enjoy their snacks at their seats. The arts center is following venue protocols and requests that the audience and show participants be vaccinated and/or wear a mask.

