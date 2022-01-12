Movers & Shakers

Kate Teague

After spending several months as a consultant, aiding WYXR in fundraising initiatives, Kate Teague joined the station’s full-time ranks.

Teague started as the nonprofit radio station’s development associate back in November.

Commercial Bank and Trust is continuing to strengthen its talented team of bankers and lenders with the addition of Commercial Lender Karin Jones, Senior Credit Analyst, Kelli Kelly and Senior Credit Analyst Julia Gooch.

Karin Jones joins Commercial Bank and Trust as a graduate of Mississippi State University and Vanderbilt Commercial Banking School, she also has several decades of experience in the banking industry. Prior to becoming Commercial Lender at Commercial Bank and Trust, Jones worked for Landmark Bank.

Kelli Kelly also comes to Commercial Bank and Trust with significant banking education and experience, including a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Management and Finance from the University of Mississippi and various Tennessee Banker’s Association courses. Kelly’s career spans 17 years of banking and 16 years in credit analysis at Trust One Bank and Landmark Community Bank.

Julia Gooch rounds out the additions of experienced and highly skilled employees to Commercial Bank and Trust, with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis as well as completion of the RMA Lending Academy and multiple RMA and Tennessee Banker’s Association credit and underwriting training courses. Beginning in 2006 with Trust One Bank, Gooch possesses 15 years' experience in banking and 13 years in credit analysis.

