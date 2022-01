Today, on January 9, Bitcoin officially turned 13 years old. The peer-to-peer electronic cash system envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto has been fully restored, and what a year it has been for the original Bitcoin. Yes, it’s been a crazy ride with some unpredictable twists and turns, but finally, as it enters its teenage years, Bitcoin is scaling to hundreds of thousands of on-chain transactions per second and is attracting a tsunami of development as those who choose to inform themselves realize the unbounded potential of BSV.

