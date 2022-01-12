ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft 2022: Giants, Jets land top pass rushers; Eagles get competition for Jalen Hurts in latest 1st-round mock

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 NFL Draft is shaping up to be all about three teams: the New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Both the Giants and Jets will have a pair of top-10 picks while the Eagles could have three of the first 20 selections. Here’s what the...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
FanSided

Chris Long wants the Philadelphia Eagles to sign Will Compton

Chris Long hasn’t been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since January of 2019. He’s never been teammates with Darius Slay, let alone Jalen Hurts, and is probably more associated with the formerly St. Louis Rams than the Eagles now that his playing days are done. With that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Buccaneers News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team activated three key players before their playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. “Reinforcements are on the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who began the opening week of the postseason with seven players on injured reserve but could see that list trimmed significantly by Sunday’s Wild Card opener against the Philadelphia Eagles,” the team said in a statement.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Colts Radio Analyst Absolutely Destroys Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Colts radio analyst absolutely destroys Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Add Colts radio voice Rick Venturi to the growing list of people connected with the Colts to blast beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz. Venturi, a former college head coach and longtime NFL assistant coach, is now the color...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Draft#American Football#The New York Giants#The Pro Football Network#The Seattle Seahawks#Wr#Ohio State Wilson#The Big Apple#Ol#Texas A M Green#Cb#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: ESPN ranks Jalen Hurts as the second worst playoff quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Ranking NFL playoff quarterbacks: Strengths, weaknesses and what’s at stake for all 14 QBs in 2021 field - ESPN+. 13. Jalen Hurts. Strength: Running and mobility. Hurts led all quarterbacks in total EPA on designed carries and was second only to Allen on all rushes. He scrambled on 10% of his dropbacks, the third most in the league. While Hurts held the ball for a long average of 3.12 seconds before throwing and accrues a high rate of pressure as a result, a low 16% of those pressures were actually converted into sacks (fourth best). Weakness: The quick passing game. A good 65% of Hurts’ throws were under 10 air yards, the second-lowest rate in the league. And for good reason. His QBR on those passes was just 43 (fourth worst in the league). His QBR inside the pocket ranked 25th, unsurprisingly, because he likely isn’t utilizing his legs on those plays. What’s at stake for Hurts (via Eagles reporter Tim McManus): This season has been all about evaluating Hurts. Is he the man for the job, or should the Eagles use their three first-round picks in April’s draft to acquire a new signal-caller? Hurts showed improvement as the full-time starter, guiding Philly to an unlikely playoff berth. A win over the Bucs would strengthen his case to remain QB1 even longer.
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy