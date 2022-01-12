ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany asks banks to build additional capital buffer

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany has asked banks to boost their capital buffers, forcing lenders to set aside around 22 billion euros of extra capital, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, also known at BaFin, said on Wednesday.

The countercyclical buffer will be raised to 0.75% by February 1, 2023 from 0%, while a supplemental 2% buffer will be introduced for residential mortgages, the BaFin said in a statement.

The decision will require banks to build around 17 billion euros in the counter-cyclical buffer and another 5 billion in the sectoral systemic risk buffer, the BaFin said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

