The 2022 edition of 'The Clash' is completely unrecognizable from its predecessors as NASCAR tries something truly new to unofficially kick off the new season. The event has always taken place at Daytona International Speedway since it began in 1979. In 2021, NASCAR moved the race from the Daytona oval to the infield road course for the very first time. But this year, the exhibition race heads to the other side of the country and into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO