Henri Brooks seeks return to county government in 2022 primaries

Former Shelby County Commissioner Henri Brooks wants back in county government.

She pulled qualifying petitions Tuesday, Jan. 11, for two offices on the ballot in the May county Democratic primaries — County Commission District 7 and Juvenile Court clerk.

Brooks left the Shelby County Commission in August 2014, capping a 22-year political arc that included seven terms in the state House and the two-term limit on the commission.

She pulled Tuesday for the commission district Democrat Tami Sawyer is leaving and for what is already a crowded Democratic primary for Juvenile Court clerk with four other contenders to succeed Democrat Janis Fullilove, who is also not seeking re-election.

Brooks left elected office eight years ago with a failed bid for Juvenile Court clerk in the 2014 county elections. Along the way, she faced a failed challenge to her residency and continued tenure on the County Commission, entered an Alford plea to a charge of falsifying an election record connected to the residency challenge and saw the dismissal by prosecutors of an unrelated misdemeanor assault charge.

She also left as something of a prophet among Democrats for her call for a Department of Justice investigation of Memphis-Shelby County Juvenile Court.

The call, after the Democratic majority on the commission unsuccessfully sought to create multiple Juvenile Court judicial positions, led to a 2012 memorandum between the Department of Justice and outgoing Juvenile Court Judge Curtis Person Jr., County Mayor Mark Luttrell and former Sheriff Bill Oldham.

The agreement over five years included findings of due process problems and disproportionately harsher sentences and contact with the criminal justice system for Black children as well as ongoing monitoring.

Brooks is a former Juvenile Court employee.

The agreement ended abruptly during the first year of the Trump administration after Luttrell and others sought to end it, drawing strong opposition from the County Commission’s Democratic majority elected after Brooks left office.

Former Shelby County Commissioner Steve Basar is considering a run in the Republican primary for Shelby County Trustee. (Daily Memphian file)

Another former county commissioner, Republican Steve Basar, is considering a return to county government with a run in the GOP primary for Shelby County Trustee.

So far, incumbent Democrat Regina Newman has no primary opposition in May and no Republican or independent challengers.

Basar, considered one of several swing votes on the commission during a turbulent era on the body, lost a re-election bid in 2018 with a primary challenge by Brandon Morrison.

Basar said over the weekend he expects to make his decision next week.

Brooks and Basar have until the noon Feb. 17 filing deadline to make their decisions.

The deadline also applies to those running as independents in all of the partisan offices with primaries, even though the independents won’t appear on the ballot until the August county general election.

Lady Swift, a perennial candidate from previous elections, has pulled petitions to run as an independent for Assessor and Register.

Jon Burleson, an officer with University of Memphis Police Services, has pulled as an independent in the race for Shelby County Sheriff, joining Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Don Taylor.

And Shirelle Brown, a business consultant and former grant coordinator in Shelby County government, has filed a qualifying petition to run as an independent in the County Commission District 7 general election race.

With no U.S. Senate race on the Tennessee ballot until 2024, Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee is getting involved in Georgia’s Senate contest. She tweeted this week her endorsement of former Heisman Trophy winning football great Herschel Walker in the Republican primary.